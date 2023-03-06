Hugh Grant admits lashing out at ‘nice local woman’ on set of show filmed in NI

Actor Hugh Grant and has admitted to throwing a "couple of tantrums" and lashing out at a woman on set while filming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which was shot in Northern Ireland.

The details emerged during an an interview with Total Film magazine for its April 2023 issue.

The 62-year-old, who plays Forge in the film due to hit cinemas on March 31, expressed regret about the incident.

"I lost my temper with a woman in my eyeline on day one,” he explained.

“I assumed she was some executive from the studio who should have known better. Then it turns out that she's an extremely nice local woman who was the chaperone of the young girl.

"Terrible."

Grant went to to explain that he did "a lot of grovelling" after "I did a Christian Bale”.

It was a reference to the fellow British star known for his fiery outbursts. The Dark Knight actor famously apologised for an explosive on-set tantrum filming Terminator: Salvation where he unleashed an expletive-filled rant at an unsuspecting cinematographer.

It's not the first time Grant has lost his temper on the job either.

The Bridget Jone’s Diary star has previously admitted he is prone to a 'tantrum' about once a year.

Former host of the Daily Show with Jon Stewart, dubbed him “the worst guest” he's ever had and vowed never to have him back on the show following an appearance.

"He’s giving everyone s*** the whole time, and he’s a big pain in the a**',” Stewart said at the time.

Taking responsibility, Grant later told Vanity Fair: “I did have a tantrum backstage. About once a year, I have a really mega-tantrum, and sadly he witnessed one.”

In 2020, the Notting Hill actor revealed he took a hiatus from acting.

'I developed a bad attitude from about 2005 onwards, shortly after Music and Lyrics,” he told the Los Angeles Times.

“I just had enough. Then I went back in 2009 and made another film.

'At that point, it wasn't me giving up Hollywood. Hollywood gave me up because I made such a massive turkey with that film with Sarah Jessica Parker [Did You Hear About The Morgans?].

'Whether I wanted to or not after that, the days of being a very well-paid leading man were suddenly gone overnight. It was slightly embarrassing but it left life free for other things.'

Grant spent time filming in Northern Ireland in 2021 for the highly-anticipated adaptation of the iconic game created by E. Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson in 1974.

It features a star-studded cast including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Rege-Jean Page.

The world premiere of the Paramount adventure movie will take place at the 30th annual SXSW festival in Austin, Texas on March 10.