Hugh Grant and Chris Pine shoot scenes for Dungeons and Dragons film epic in Carrickfergus

New photographs show British actor Hugh Grant and Hollywood A-lister Chris Pine filming scenes in Carrickfergus for an upcoming blockbuster fantasy epic.

Last month production started on the Dungeons and Dragons movie, set to be released in 2023, in Ballintoy.

Fresh from his hit on Sky Atlantic The Undoing, Grant and Wonder Woman star Pine share the star-studded line up with Netflix Bridgerton break-out star Regé-Jean Page and Fast and Furious actress Michelle Rodriguez, and Justice Smith.

The Daily Mail had reported that Rodriguez and Pine were spotted arriving to Northern Ireland at the weekend.

Rodriguez (42) jetted around on an electric scooter and donned a futuristic face mask, while Pine (40) was escorted out of a black chauffeur-driven car.

Also pictured arriving on set was Sophia Lillis, 19, who bundled up in a blue velour robe and covered her face with a disposable mask and a plastic face shield.

The American actress is best known for her role as Beverly Marsh in the horror films It and It: Chapter Two.

In March Variety magazine had reported that Grant was the villain of the film.

Dungeons and Dragons is a fantasy tabletop role-playing game originally designed by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson back in the 1970s.

It has remained popular ever since, with a new generation aware of the game thanks to it being featured in the first season of Netflix smash hit Stranger Things.

Also being speculated to join the cast is Benedict Cumberbatch has reportedly been cast in Dungeons and Dragons.

The 44-year-old actor – who narrated an animated short film adaptation of the beloved fantasy tabletop role-playing game last month – is now set to be part of the upcoming big screen blockbuster starring the likes of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Rege-Jean Page.

A source told The Sun: "After narrating the animated film, Benedict couldn’t not be in the film version.

“Filming has been in the UK too, so it was convenient for him travel-wise.”