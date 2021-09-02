Hunt on for NI’s next rising male star as West Side Story gets ready to rumble again

It’s the award-winning, world-famous musical that helped launch the careers of many Northern Irish actors including James Nesbitt, Conleth Hill, Marty Maguire and Sean Kearns.

Next spring, the Ulster Operatic Company, under the direction of Tony Finnegan, is reviving Bernstein and Sondheim’s West Side Story at the recently refurbished Grand Opera House in Belfast.

Open auditions will be held on Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26 at Belvoir Players Studio, with online registration closing on Sunday, September 12.

But while the company is being flooded with inquiries from women hoping for a part in the musical based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, male auditionees are proving more elusive.

The Ulster Operatic Company, Northern Ireland’s oldest established amateur musical society, has now launched a search to find talented young men to come forward for the roles of the warring street gangs, Jets and Sharks.

Its director says that choreography-based shows like West Side Story tend to attract more girls who have attended ballet and other dance classes and that for years, musical theatre has been considered less ‘macho’ than other forms of stage shows.

But he says its choreographer, Ann Marie Morgan, has worked with some of Northern Ireland’s best-known actors, putting them through their paces in the highly-physical production and helping to kickstart their careers.

Tony said: “This is an exciting opportunity for male actors, dancers and singers interested in taking part in one of the greatest landmark musicals of all time – West Side Story at the historic and recently refurbished Grand Opera House, Belfast.

“We are very much hoping to attract a wide range of talent right across all our communities. In return, we guarantee an exciting experience working with an amazing team, and who knows, perhaps we will find Northern Ireland’s next rising star.

“Because it’s a dance orientated show, we’ve had huge interest from girls but not so much guys. Musical theatre is sometimes considered not macho enough.

“But that’s just not the case. Many brilliant actors have starred in West Side Story and gone on to have successful careers. And because of the gang-related theme of the story, we’re hoping that aspect might appeal to young, fit men who can dance, act and sing.”

Parts up for grabs include main characters like Tony, Riff and Bernardo as well as other members of the Jets and Sharks and the ‘adult’ cast. Due to the adult themes, the Ulster Operatic Company is only auditioning those aged 17 and over.

Ann Marie said: “I am very excited to be choreographing West Side Story for the Ulster Operatic Company.

“It was the first show I ever choreographed and have gone on to do it six times. Past casts have included James Nesbitt, Rachel Tucker, Conleth Hill, Marty Maguire, Zoe Rainey and Sean Kearns.

“I am really looking forward to working with the upcoming young talent of the Ulster Operatic Company.”

Belfast star of stage and screen, Marty Maguire, who will be seen in Irish Repertory Theatre’s special streaming of Angela’s Ashes: The Musical later this month, first appeared in West Side Story 35 years ago. The actor played Jets’ leader Riff in the Ulster Youth Theatre’s production, alongside an up-and-coming Coleraine actor, James Nesbitt, as Tony, Riff’s best friend and the love interest of Maria. Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill played Maria’s brother Bernardo, leader of the Sharks.

Marty said: “West Side Story isn’t just one of the greatest musicals ever; a complete classic, but being part of it, under Michael Poynor, was one of the greatest learning experiences for me.

“We learned how to conduct ourselves and how to be professional. But we also learned how to challenge ourselves in every aspect of the craft, from movement to voice to stage combat.

“West Side Story is, for me, as cool as Rock of Ages. I would encourage any young man who is serious about learning his craft and wanting to challenge himself, to apply for an audition.

“It was an epic experience.”

The powerful West Side Story tells the tale of two young lovers, Tony and Maria, caught between prejudice and rival street gangs. The original 1957 Broadway production ran for 732 performances before going on tour. It was nominated for six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It is known for its stunning score which features popular songs such as Tonight, Maria and Somewhere.

In 1961, it was adapted for the big screen, starring Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer. The film was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won 10, including Best Picture.

A new movie adaptation, directed by Steven Spielberg, is due for release later this year.

Ulster Operatic Company’s West Side Story will also feature Wilson Shields as musical director. It will run at the Grand Opera House in Belfast from May 10 to 14, 2022, with ticket prices starting from £16.75. For audition details, visit www.theulster.co.uk.