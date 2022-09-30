I broke the story of Jeffrey Dahmer in 1991. Here’s what the new Netflix series got wrong
Anne E Schwartz was working as a crime reporter when a police source told her about human body parts found in Dahmer’s apartment. Three decades later, she tells Bevan Hurley what viewers should know when watching Netflix’s dramatisation of the case
Bevan Hurley
The new Jeffrey Dahmer series by Netflix sacrificed accuracy for the sake of drama, according to the journalist who first broke the sensational story over three decades ago.