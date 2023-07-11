‘I could be out of a job by Friday’: Ryan Tubridy addresses committee on RTÉ pay scandal

Agent Noel Kelly says there were ‘deceptive practices on the part of RTÉ’

Ryan Tubridy has told an Oireachtas committee “I could be out of a job by Friday”.

In his second committee appearance of the day, alongside his agent Noel Kelly, the former Late Late Show host told the Media Committee that he was still being paid by RTÉ, despite not appearing on his radio show since the scandal first broke almost three weeks ago.

However he added: “I could be out of a job by Friday.”

If he keeps his job, he said he is willing to provide annual reports of his earnings.

"In the event that I do keep my job - and it is touch and go at the moment, from my understanding of it, I'd be happy to suggest that you publish my contract on an annual basis, with the earnings and the salary, straight up. If RTÉ is going through a catharsis this week, that is my offer. Don't wait for three years and then have his codology.”

He said he should have called out the misreporting of his remuneration by RTÉ, adding: "I am not without blame in that regard."

Mr Tubridy later told the committee that, if he is given the boot by RTÉ: "I will be able to walk out of there with my head held high."

He said this is because of the millions of euro raised through charity fundraising appeals on The Late Late Show. "It is a beautiful thing, and thanks to the Irish people," he added.

Referring to the first RTÉ statement naming him in connection with €345,000 in undisclosed payments, Mr Tubridy said he and his agent “were given 30 minutes’ notice that this bomb was about to go off”.

He said there was so much information he and Mr Kelly could have given but RTÉ said “no”.

He pointed out that the Grant Thornton report, commissioned by the RTÉ Board, found he had done nothing wrong.

He said there had then been "a mauling of sorts" from the media for the past three weeks, but he was not blaming the media.

Asked by Fianna Fáil senator Malcolm Byrne if he had known when his annual earnings were being reported as €495,000 that they were actually €545,000, Mr Tubridy replied: "Yes."

Fine Gael senator Micheál Carrigy asked Mr Kelly why he did not question raising invoices on zero VAT for an overseas company in the second and third years of the tripartite agreement between RTÉ, Renault and his client, when €17,250 in VAT was claimed in year one of the deal. Mr Kelly said he didn't ask any questions.

Rural Independent Group leader, Mattie McGrath TD, said that if Mr Tubridy was to leave RTÉ he would be very welcome down in Tipperary.

Committee chair Niamh Smyth reminded Mr McGrath to “use your time wisely”.

Mr McGrath asked Mr Kelly if he is fully tax compliant, to which he replied: "Always have been."

Mr Tubridy said his agent has “always had my back in the 20 years we've been together" and denied there were every “false invoices”.

Mr McGrath insisted they were false invoices, and committee members should be credited with some intelligence.

He told Mr Tubridy: "This isn't a lynch mob here."

The broadcaster replied: "I wouldn't invite myself before a lynch mob. But sometimes there is an issue with people's health."

"When you have been publicly cancelled like me, it hasn't been easy," he added.

Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan asked Mr Kelly about two €75,000 invoices were raised as consultancy fees by his company CMS. "People are very sceptical...(they)have serious doubts as to whether your didn't knowingly work with RTÉ in concealing these payments?"

Mr Kelly responded by saying: "There were deceptive practices on the part of RTÉ. We were instructed by RTÉ, and that they would look after them (the invoices) from there. We're a small company - they're a €350m massive organisation."

Responding to Mr O’Sullivan, Mr Tubridy said he defines himself as a broadcaster, "not necessarily" a consultant.

"I don't know what the dictionary definition of consultancy is. I'm not being smart," he said.

The former Late Late Show host said he still has "full faith" in his agent. On labelling the €75,000 payments as consultancy fees, he said: "We would never have discussed that.”

Meanwhile Mr Kelly was asked about new RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst's statement that he would "in all likelihood" not work with him again.

Mr Kelly said he is "the shop steward" for his clients, adding that Mr Bakhurst's statement was not "a flat No."

Mr Tubridy was asked about the letter from former DG Dee Forbes in which he was told there will be no further reduction in his earnings, and how that sits with him when other colleagues in RTÉ "are taking pay cuts left, right and centre".

Mr Tubridy responded by saying it was important to remember the 40pc pay cut he has already taken since 2012.

On the issue of the letter, Mr Kelly said the terms were requested on foot of Mr Tubridy deciding not to take a €120,000 loyalty payment.

Mr O'Sullivan said there was effectively no 20pc pay cut because the "Renault" money came RTÉ in reality. Mr Tubridy says there was "fog of war" and he thought it was from Renault.

Under questioning from Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon about the tripartite agreement between RTÉ, Mr Tubridy and Renault, Mr Kelly said he had “never come across a barter system before this”.

He said he was told by RTÉ "don't put any person's name on the invoice", but he still believed the cash would be coming from Renault. He was told the invoices were to go to UK barter company Astus.

Addressing Mr Kelly, Mr Dillon said: "You must accept you paid a pivotal role as the conduit to these secret payments?"

Mr Kelly responded: "It is an RTÉ issue."

"You are washing your hands of it?" asked Mr Dillon. Mr Kelly responded: "Completely."

On waiving a €120,000 ‘loyalty’ fee, Mr Tubridy told the committee: "I didn't want to be paid for work I didn't do."

But he said the payment has been paid to him for "outstanding work" due to Renault. If it is not done, it will be repaid, he said.

It was at this point that Mr Turbidy ruefully added: "I could be out of a job by Friday.”

Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster asked the presenter if he "accepts the reality" that he didn't actually take the 20pc pay cut when the tripartite agreement is taken into account.

Mr Tubridy talked about "an accumulation of pay cuts since 2012", adding: "I understand there is a confusion issue, but it is not right."

"This is why I am in a terrible state at the moment, because there has been so much misunderstanding and misreporting."

Mr Tubridy said: "Whether the feather has left the pillow... I am trying to put the feather back in the pillow."

He said he was not appearing before the committee to be critical of RTÉ. "I am working there since I am 12-years-old. But I have to defend myself."

He said "it strikes me as being unorthodox" that the money apparently being paid to him had in fact come out of the public purse.

Asked about the deal with Renault by Ms Munster, Mr Kelly said: "I never wanted RTE to underwrite this...Renault was always going to pay for this."

He said the underwriting was in case of a change of sponsor.

He said: “We never thought that RTÉ would pay this - ever, ever, ever."

Mr Kelly was asked why he did not call out RTÉ's public under-statement his client’s earnings. He responded saying that RTÉ "put the figures out".

Mr Tubridy denied to Fine Gael TD Peter Fitzpatrick that he was hiding information and said he was not party to any concealment.

The broadcaster told the TD he has received "countless cards and letters" from members of the public "speaking words of sympathy and wisdom".

Asked by Mr Fitzpatrick if he would return “overpayments” of money by RTÉ, which is “taxpayers’ money”, Mr Tubridy said: "There have been no overpayments of any sort. There have been over-statements of payments by RTÉ."

He said he does not have a great grasp of detail and is "not a very intelligent man" which is why he hired others to negotiate for him. But he has no doubt about the intelligence of the Irish public. "I gave back money, as it happens,” he said.

Responding to Mr Fitzpatrick, Mr Kelly said it is “obvious now” that he might have asked questions about invoicing RTÉ in the manner it wanted, but explained that "this was the national broadcaster - honestly".

He did not think to query Montrose instructions, adding: "I don't know these (RTÉ) people. They're not my friends."

Mr Fitzpatrick suggested to Mr Tubridy he was out of contract, as RTÉ bosses have claimed to the committee in recent weeks.

Mr Tubridy said his contract “still stands” until 2025, although RTÉ has suspended negotiations on a new contract for his radio work alone since he stepped down from The Late Late Show.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin asked Mr Kelly if RTÉ bosses were afraid of him.

"Sure how could you be afraid of me?" Mr Kelly replied. "Five foot six (in height).”

He said he came up with the idea of Operation Transformation for RTÉ, when his late client Gerry Ryan was alive, but an independent production company later claimed to have devised it. There was action from Mr Kelly which resulted in a settlement, covered by a non-disclosure agreement.

Mr Kelly also confirmed to Mr Griffin that there was zero VAT raised on the invoices for "consultancy fees" that ultimately went to his client, Mr Tubridy.

Mr Tubridy told Mr Griffin that no one from Renault ever told him the company was not going to pay for the second and third years of the three-year tripartite agreement.

He was asked about four personal appearances for Renault under the deal that are outstanding, despite full payments being made from the barter account.

He said that "whenever they are called upon" he will fulfil them. If never called upon, "obviously the money goes back".

Asked about the RTÉ box office flop, Toy Show: The Musical, which lost €2.2m, Mr Tubridy said it was “very ambitious”.

Asked why he did not promote it, he said there was "no badnesss" towards it on his part, and he believed there were mentions made on The Late Late Show.

He always "wished them well", he said of the two people who came up with the idea for the musical, Jane Murphy and Katherine Drohan.

Meanwhile Senator Fintan Warfield asked what Mr Kelly made of being asked to bill "consultancy fees" to RTÉ.

Mr Kelly replied: "The institution is 100-years-old. We're just a little company. Why would you question it?"

On the issue of salaries paid to RTÉ’s top presenters, Mr Kelly said higher salaries are being paid in the commercial sector.

When Pat Kenny gave up The Late Late Show, two of his clients - Gerry Ryan and Mr Tubridy - went for the job.

"But it was all about a younger demographic" for RTÉ, so Tubridy, who was then aged 35, won out, said Mr Kelly.

Earlier Mr Tubridy and his agent appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in an attempt to “set the record straight” on a series of “untruths” relating to the ongoing payments saga.

The former Late Late Show host criticised the “mess” of the controversy and admitted it has been “hard to leave the house” in recent weeks.

Mr Tubridy said he has “become the face of a national scandal; accused of being complicit, deceitful and dishonest”.

The presenter has not hosted his show on RTÉ Radio One since the week the story broke, and today told committee members that he hopes to return to the airwaves “as soon as possible”.

When asked about the €75,000 payments to him that were underwritten by RTÉ, Mr Tubridy maintained that he was “under the impression that money was from Renault”.

He told the PAC he “had nothing to hide”, telling committee members that “the full truth was concealed”.

Mr Kelly claimed that “at all times, everything I do with this contract” relating to his client Mr Tubridy was under the instruction of RTÉ.

"The relationship is between RTÉ and the sponsor, not us,” he added.

When it was put to both men that it appears “there was an attempt to deceive” in how the payments were handled, Mr Kelly responded: “If that’s the question, then we were deceived as well.”