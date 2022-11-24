‘I did not want to add another rape scene to the world’: Meet the women who turned the Harvey Weinstein story into a movie

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor

Olivia Petter© Independent.co.uk

Halfway through the film She Said, the New York Times journalist Megan Twohey, played by Carey Mulligan, screams in a man’s face. She is in a bar with her reporting partner, Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan), and editor, Rebecca Corbett (Patricia Clarkson); the trio have congregated to discuss their investigation into Harvey Weinstein. The confrontation happens after the man, who is drunk, hits on Megan.