I feel like a winner, says Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan as hit series returns to Netflix

Derry Girl Nicola Coughlan has said she feels “like a competition winner” since her career took her from a high street optician to the Hollywood red carpet.

The Galway actress is reprising her role as Penelope Featherington in hit period drama Bridgerton, which is returning to screens next month.

Coughlan told The Guardian of the moment she had her big break, after landing the role of Jess in Jess and Joe Forever at the Old Vic.

“I remember saying to myself: I’m never going to have a normal job again,” she said. “It’s so rare that someone actually gets to do this as a job… Everything I’m ever doing, I think: ‘Imagine if that hadn’t happened.’”

She added: “Literally, I was working part-time in an optician’s five years ago. So for me, if anyone is tuning in, if anyone makes a connection to me — that’s amazing…All my life, I feel like I’m a competition winner. Like — how did I end up here?”

The new season of Bridgerton, produced by Shonda Rhimes, will be released on Netflix on March 25.

Coughlan revealed that she never thought the show would become so popular, adding: “There’s insane numbers of people, like, 82m in the first month is not something that you can get your head around. It’s absolutely bonkers how many people sort of fell in love with it.”