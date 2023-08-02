I fell in love with NI filming new quiz show here, admits host Roman Kemp

First look behind the scenes of The Finish Line which will air later this year on BBC

Here’s a first look behind the scenes at The Finish Line — the blockbuster new network BBC daytime quiz show that was made in Belfast.

Last November this newspaper first broke the story that Derry-born television mogul Michael Kelpie — whose Potato TV production company has made hits like The Chase — wanted to make his latest programme back home in Northern Ireland.

The huge production involved a custom-made set with moving podiums and saw top talent fronting the series with Roman Kemp and Sarah Greene jetting in as its hosts.

Filming kicked-off last March at BBC Northern Ireland’s Blackstaff Studio and now the finished product is set to air on BBC One later this summer, with a series of first official photos of the quiz action being released yesterday.

Read more First trailer released as date for Neighbours TV revival confirmed

The Belfast Telegraph was also invited to speak with Capital Radio star Roman (30), who is the lead presenter and who told us how he fell in love with the city during his stint here.

He said: “I love it. I really love it. Do you know what, weirdly I’ve spent a lot of time out there, filming documentaries like the suicide documentary, the last one that I did.

“I spent a lot of time out there and that was really nice because that was understanding the community and stuff like that.

“So this time around, don’t get me wrong, it was a bit of a slog to record, but it was nice doing the show and then getting to go and have some champ and sausage!”

The Finish Line hosts Roman Kemp and Sarah Greene

Roman also said that he was delighted to finally get his hands on presenting a quiz show, as it had been a career ambition of his for years.

He said: “To be honest, I was like, ‘Thank God! Someone trusts me!’ The thing is, I feel like I’ve hosted quizzes for so long because I do it every day on the radio. Quizzes are bread and butter and you have a lot of fun and those that listen to my radio show know that I love a quiz.

“So when it came to it and the guys at Potato, who’ve made The Chase and things like that, when they came forward and said, ‘We want you to host our next big thing,’ I was like, ‘Alright, here we go! I’ve got to step up now.’

“We did six months of just testing it out and straight away I said to my agent, ‘I have to have this one, this is the one I want.’

“I would have been gutted if I lost out on it, I really wanted it, and I was so pleased when it happened.”

Read more Conleth Hill creeped out by playing sleazy salesman in new BBC drama

The show sees contestants compete in quickfire question-fuelled races across a unique racetrack with the tagline ‘the more you know, the further you go’ in a bid to win a £5,000 cash prize.

Roman added: “The show itself is such a juggernaut and I think that on The Finish Line we’re going to hold the record for the most amount of quiz questions in a show on daytime quiz.

“I’ll be honest, you’ll see when it comes out, it requires me to speak at a million miles an hour. The quiz questions are so quick.”

The Finish Line is being made in partnership with local TV-makers Nice One Productions, headed by Chris Jones, who has over the past four years played an integral part in network BBC quiz shows produced in Belfast, including Lightning and the iconic Mastermind.

He added: “This is just brilliant news for the growing TV quiz community and skill-base in Belfast and those people having the chance to work on another big BBC 1 show.”

The series will have 25 episodes — one each week day for a five-week run — and TV supremo Michael Kelpie hopes that it will see a returning series being made here.