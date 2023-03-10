‘I felt like I needed a shower once I read the script’

Idris Elba, Andy Serkis and more tell Rachael Davis about returning to the murky criminal world of Luther for new Netflix film Luther: The Fallen Sun

As it aired on BBC One from 2010 to 2019, the thrilling escapades of DCI John Luther enraptured audiences.

Idris Elba’s portrayal of the eponymous antihero in the successful psychological crime thriller series earned him a Critics’ Choice Television Award, Golden Globe Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award – while the series has received eleven Primetime Emmy Award nominations in various categories.

Quite the success, then.

Despite the programme ending with its fifth season, fans remain devoted and hungry for more dark and dangerous adventures in London’s murky criminal underworld – so there’s certainly an appetite for Luther: The Fallen Sun, a feature film continuation streaming on Netflix after a limited cinematic release.

In Luther: The Fallen Sun, we find John “in jail after being reprimanded by the police,” says 50-year-old Elba, who is reprising his role as the disgraced detective.

“He’s done so much to bend the law in order to catch the bad guys that he’s ended up in jail,” adds the star.

“So that’s where we start the story, and he’s contemplating what he’s going to do with his life.

“This old case that didn’t really ever get solved creeps up back into his life. He can see it on the television from the prison that this murderer is back out there, and John just can’t help but find a way to get involved.

“He can’t sit in jail while this bad guy is out there lurking in people’s lives and preying on their insecurities online. He has to get out and get him.”

The “bad guy” that Elba speaks of is David Robey, a “very dangerous and very narcissistic” tech billionaire turned serial killer played by The Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis.

“When I read the part, it immediately made me feel like this would be an extraordinary ride to go on,” says Serkis, 58.

“I’ve not been a stranger to playing some very, very edgy and real life characters who have trod down the dark end of the scale of moral latitude. This really ranked with that.

“Actually, I felt like I needed a shower once I read the script. It really made me wonder: Do I really want to visit this character?

“Whenever you take on a role, in order for the story to be worth telling, you have to find the humanity that an audience is going to somehow relate to, no matter how dark that character is,” Serkis adds.

“That was the challenge.”

With Luther escaping prison and on the run after Robey, it’s down to DCI Odette Raine, who has Luther’s old job, to hunt him down.

“I’d never played anyone like her,” says Grammy and Tony-winning actress, singer and songwriter Cynthia Erivo, 36, who plays DCI Raine.

“She has this wonderful story arc, an emotional life that I hadn’t met in a woman before, so I jumped at the chance (to play her).

“She came to motherhood early and she is both fierce and vulnerable, but hates showing her vulnerability.

“She knows where her power lies, but in this she has to grow to understand you can’t always do things in the right way in order to get what you need.”

John Luther — © Press Association Images

Fans of Luther will recognise another of the film’s main characters: Martin Schenk, Luther’s former superintendent, is back with Dermot Crowley reprising his role.

“There are a few reasons why Schenk is the ideal character to cross over from the series,” says Crowley, 75, who adds that he was “utterly thrilled” at the prospect of a Luther film.

“One is that he’s one of the few characters on a regular basis who’s still alive from the series. So, to my great good fortune, that applies to me.

“But more seriously, he has always acted as a sort of moral anchor for Luther from the very beginning when they met. There’s a paternal feeling that Luther is sort of his boy, and that Luther would be even more adrift if he didn’t have Schenk’s solidity to back him up.”

With five beloved TV series in the bag and this feature length continuation about to land on Netflix, there are clearly a number of reasons why Luther fans keep coming back for more of the exceedingly dark and psychologically haunting story.

“It’s escapism. It’s like real adult escapism,” says Elba, who also produced the film.

“It’s dark, and I think it appeals to people of that other nature that don’t mind stepping into the dark corners of our minds. But I think the escapism is what really brings people back.

“And then you’ve got the central character, John, who is just a bull in a china shop for justice. No matter how he gets it, he wants justice.

“I think that’s a dying breed, the tough, ruined detective.

“Each season, I tried to bring an innovation of freshness and honesty that would take the audience deeper. With this film, we go even further.”

Luther: The Fallen Sun is on Netflix now