'I hate my Irish butt': Liam Neeson called in derriere double for famous nude scene

Liam Neeson has confessed to having previously used a body double because he “hates his Irish butt”.

The Ballymena man admitted that he used a “stunt butt” during a famous nude scene in the 2014 American western comedy, A Million Ways to Die in the West.

In the scene, Charlize Theron’s character, Anna Barnes-Leatherwood, the wife of Neeson’s character, bullying outlaw Clinch Leatherwood, whacks a trouserless Neeson over the head and cheekily place a flower where the sun doesn’t shine.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, alongside his Ordinary Love co-star Lesley Manville, he was asked about his “bare-faced cheek”.

“Did Charlize Theron actually shove a flower in your ass in A Million Ways To Die In The West, or was it a butt double?” asked host Cohen.

“Okay...” Neeson began. “Mark Vanselow is my stunt coordinator. We’re working now on our 24th film together. When we were doing that movie - I hate my Irish butt, okay.

“I said to Mark, as is a sign of our friendship, ‘would you ever do this scene where Charlize Theron puts a daisy in your butt?’ And he said, ‘sure’.”

Neeson added: “I gave him a big hug afterwards. I thought, there’s no f****** way is anybody going to see my Irish butt.”

Theron spoke previously about the scene, saying there were “worse jobs” than having to look at Neeson’s naked bottom.

“I said what any healthy woman would say,” recalled Theron, giggling. “’I get to see Liam Neeson’s butt. That’s what happened. I can think of so many worse jobs.”