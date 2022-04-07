I made a mug rack at school that could only be removed by taking the front off the building but Ulsterbus still use it to keep the rain off their vehicles

I had it all planned out this week, the denouement of Peaky Blinders and the latest series of The Split for your delectation.

Then something happened, not so much a Peaky Blinder as a pesky molar that had split and meant a trip to the dentist.

I am not a fan. I would rather go camping with Paddy McGuinness, Joe Swash and Mrs Brown in a two-man tent than go to the dentist. But then I had an epiphany.

Whilst waiting for the aforementioned gnasher to be repaired there it was on the telly in the waiting room — The Repair Shop.

My only fleeting knowledge of the show was Jay Blades’ less than glorious efforts on Strictly and MasterChef and, of course, he wears a peaked cap.

But fear not, there are no hidden razors and the only Blades on show is a warm welcomer to a barn in the middle of the woods where you could pop in to have your wicker basket mended on the way to granny’s house.

To those not in the know, the barn is populated by a small army of crafty people. I don’t mean scammers pretending to be African princes looking for your bank details; no, these are people of whom I am hugely jealous.

Like the wee mice on Bagpuss, this band of disturbingly cheerful artisans, thankfully less squeaky than the rodent repairers, wait for the next piece of tat to be brought through the doors and then set to work returning it to its past glories.

I am useless with my hands. I made a mug rack at school that could only be removed by taking the front off the building but, on the plus side, Ulsterbus still use it to keep the rain off their vehicles.

First up was Clinton and an heirloom that had seen better days, a music system hanging together and a cocktail bar that hadn’t housed a bottle of Advocat for some considerable time.

Clinton informed us that it was last played in 1978 before he left to join the army and the final song was, fittingly, It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World by James Brown. Well, given where we were, it hardly going to be Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag.

Off he went and the team went to work fiddling with his woofers and tweeters and then I was called.

Forty minutes later I popped back into the waiting room, with my own repairs done and was disappointed to find that the show had finished.

But this is the genius of the show.

Like being tied to the dentist chair and being prodded, you are caught and once you start watching you have to find out what happens.

Thus it was off to the iPlayer to resume and now it is part of the daily planner and already this week I’ve witnessed new life being breathed into a rodeo saddle, a fluffy seal, a sporran and combined musical telephone and cigarette lighter, although I fear some of the anaesthetic may have been at play.

As for Clinton’s musical memory box, I am delighted to say that it was back in full working order, and desperately hoped that he would say I Got You (I Feel Good) but to no avail.

Nor did he get to offer up a sex machine as the next project or announce he was now living in America and would be bunging the heirloom on eBay.

There are a few items that need more work than others, with a feeling of Trigger’s broom about them, but where possible the team, including the wonderfully named ‘soft toy superheroes’, seem to pull off miracles every time while Jay sits about doing very little.

But perhaps he is there for an emergency, a bit like Matt Lucas on Celebrity Bake Off, who donned an apron and mucked in when there was a late cry-off this week.

Matt Lucas in Celebrity Bake Off

Rather than leave DJ Annie Mac, comedian Ed Gamble and rapper Example in the lurch, the presenter jumped over to the other side and got stuck in.

Like The Repair Shop, it’s a nice show, no hint of menace or peril, the only danger being a soggy bottom and physical contact longed for in the shape of a Paul Hollywood handshake.

That looked to be in danger when Lucas got the flesh-on-flesh action lusted after and the looks on the other contestants’ faces were priceless.

He didn’t win in the end. That would have been too big of a fix even for Jay and his team as Example’s cake in the shape of Australia, complete with kangaroos and depicting landscape gardening, won the day. I definitely think that anaesthetic was too strong.

Anyhow can’t hang around here, there’s someone just arrived at the barn with a toy car whose big end needs looked at. One to get my teeth into…