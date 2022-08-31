I took on SAS challenge to prove to myself how much I’ve grown , says Calum Best

Star ‘nervous’ ahead of gruelling TV contest in desert

Calum Best, who will appear in the newest series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, says he joined the show ‘to prove to himself’ how far he has come since losing his father to alcohol addiction 16 years ago.

The TV personality and entrepreneur has joined a line-up of UK stars for the hit Channel 4 programme, which sees celebs put through an array of gruelling tasks in the Jordanian desert, led by an elite team of ex-special forces operators.

Calum, whose famous footballing father George Best passed away in 2005, said that taking part in the quasi-military training served as “a place to go in and show who I am and the growth I’d been through”.

“I only felt like I had something to prove to myself. This experience was really just a battle of mental and physical on a personal level,” he explained.

“I don’t ever do any shows to prove anything to anybody. I have lived a life of having an iconic parent that was a legend to so many. And for a long time, in my younger years, I didn’t really know how to cope or kind of deal with that.

“What road do I go down to even try to compare myself or follow in those footsteps? I chose the wrong road for many years, but you know, that was a part of just growing up. I feel like I’ve fought some of the toughest battles mentally and physically.”

East Belfast-born George Best is still regarded as one of the greatest players to ever grace football’s top flight and indeed the world, but the former Northern Ireland international and Manchester United legend endured a life-long battle with alcohol, which led to his death at just 59 years old.

Calum, who has had his own history of alcohol and drug dependency, revealed that he was anxious about entering the SAS camp, but believes his past experiences helped him through it.

“I had a chat with the psychologist beforehand and I said, ‘I’m not going to lie. I’m really nervous. I don’t know how I’m going to do this.’

“I was starting to doubt myself, but I just thought, ‘you know what, Calum? You got to just go and do your best’.

“And as silly as it might sound to some, when you go through certain struggles in life, whether it be trauma, loss or whatever it might be, if you can get through that and turn these things into a positive, there’s nothing that they’re going to bring that’s going to break me.

“I know I can get through it.”

While the 41-year-old added that he tries to keep physically fit, he said the challenges of the show are “a different breed”.

“No football game, no cardio class, no weightlifting session, compares to the absolute abuse of running 5k with a gas mask on in the middle of the Jordanian desert,” he continued.

“I knew there would be people from entertainment and sport, but then all of a sudden, I look around and saw we had Shannon Courtenay, world champion female boxer; Dwain Chambers [an Olympic sprinter], a legend in his field; Jade Jones [Taekwondo Olympic gold medallist], with how many Olympic golds?

“Fatima Whitbread [javelin Olympic gold medallist], I mean, legend. So I think I’m physically fit, but these people are actual professional athletes and then I realised that this is really going to be a challenge.”

The new series of Celebrity SAS begins this Sunday on Channel 4 at 9pm, and will see the 14 celebs battle physical and psychological challenges across seven weeks.

Other stars appearing in the new series include ex-Love Island winner, Amber Gill, actresses Maisie Smith and Jennifer Ellison, and former footballer Ashley Cain.