I was shot twice on stage and still bear the scars, says NI actress Josie Walker whose ‘heart goes out’ to Alec Baldwin movie victim’s family

Josie Walker nearly lost an eye during Troubles musical, even though the gun only fired blanks

Josie and the cast of The Beautiful Game, including composer Andrew Lloyd Weber and lyricist Ben Elton.

An actress from Northern Ireland has told of how the recent fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's new movie brought back harrowing memories of her own similar experience.

Josie Walker, the daughter of Belfast comedian and Catchphrase host Roy Walker, was shot twice in the face while appearing in a show in London's West End.

The 51-year-old thespian, who plays Auntie Violet in Sir Kenneth Branagh's ‘Belfast’, sustained powder wounds to her cheeks from the gun, which contained blanks, but still caused physical and psychological damage.

At one stage during the terrifying ordeal, she thought she'd lost an eye.

And last month's on-set tragedy in which Hollywood star Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop while making the movie Rust, was a chilling reminder of Josie’s own encounter with a supposedly safe firearm.

"What happened with Alec Baldwin made my blood run cold," said Josie, who told the Belfast Telegraph that her heart goes out to the family of 42-year-old Ms Hutchins, and that gun safety is an issue she feels very strongly about.

She added: "Being 'shot' is an experience I'll never forget."

Josie's traumatic experience happened in September 2000, during a preview of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Beautiful Game – a musical about a group of kids growing up in Belfast at the start of the Troubles.

"My character, Mary, was meant to intervene to prevent an IRA member from murdering a friend," she told the Express newspaper.

"When I'd pull his arm, the gun would go upwards and fire into the air. But this time the gun swung round and went off twice in my face.

"It was blanks that were fired, thank goodness – but they're still really dangerous.

"The shots burnt the whole of the left hand side of my face and I could feel it burning. My nose was bleeding, I went deaf in my left ear and I thought I'd lost my eye.

"I remember dropping to the ground thinking, 'That's it, I'll never be able to see or hear again'.

"There was no way I could carry on, so I crawled off stage, where people were seriously panicking."

She added: "I was in shock. Me coming from Belfast, it felt like I'd experienced what it felt like to be at the hands of a gunman.

"The show was stopped and somebody asked the audience, 'Is there a doctor in the house?', which fortunately there was.

"Then the safety curtain was brought down while he had a look at me. He said, 'Your eye's all right, but your face is really badly burned.'

"It was two days before opening night, so I said, 'I'm going to carry on'. Everyone reckoned I shouldn't, but I thought, 'If I don't carry on now, I won't be able to go back on stage again. I need to get through this'."

Josie recalled that the audience at London's Cambridge Theatre – which included both composer Lloyd Webber and lyricist Ben Elton – initially didn't realise what had actually happened.

"They didn't know it was me that was injured; they thought something technical had happened" she said.

"We carried on after five or 10 minutes, although it felt to me like we'd stopped the show for about half an hour."

A Harley Street ear, nose and throat specialist who examined Josie later that night subsequently told her that she was lucky she didn't lose an eye.

"I was offered laser surgery, but I didn't want to risk that because it was so close to my eye", she said.

Josie, who is also an acclaimed singer, was only a young girl when her father Roy, now 81, and late mother Jean, who had three children (Josie and brothers Philip and Mark) left Belfast for England when the popular comedian's career took off in the 1970s.

Although The Beautiful Game wasn't a huge success and closed after a year, Josie earned an Olivier Award nomination for her role, although she “never wrestled the gun in that scene again".

She went on to get two more Olivier Award nominations, for Everyone's Talking About Jamie in 2018 and The Ocean At The End Of The Lane in 2020.

She can soon be seen in BBC One series This Is Going To Hurt starring Ben Whishaw, and in Belfast which, like The Beautiful Game, is set in the city at the start of the Troubles.