Ian McElhinney on journey from Derry Girls to playing a ‘Tory toff’ in ITV drama

Kathy Kiera Clarke as Sarah McCool and Ian McElhinney as Granda Joe in Derry Girls

Ian McElhinney has revealed his delight at swapping Derry Girls’ Granda Joe for a “Tory toff” in the latest series of ITV drama Unforgotten.

The cold case murder mystery returns for its eagerly-anticipated fifth series later this month.

Belfast man McElhinney is part of an all-star cast list which includes Sanjeev Bhaskar, who returns as DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan, alongside Dublin-born Sinéad Keenan, who joins the team as DCI Jessica ‘Jess’ James.

Keenan has replaced Nicola Walker, whose character DCI Cassie Stuart was killed off in a car crash in the last series.

DCI James’s first case involves the discovery of human remains at a newly-renovated period property in Hammersmith, London.

As the mystery unfolds and the trail spreads to Paris, the lives of four central characters come under the spotlight — Jay (Rhys Yates), Bele Falade (Martina Laird), Lord Tony Hume (McElhinney) and Karol Wojski (Max Rinehart), who appear unconnected to the victim.

McElhinney’s character is, on the face of it, a successful politician.

Formerly in government and now a member of the Lords, but for reasons that unfold over the six episodes has ditched his once strong Thatcherite beliefs.

Ostensibly, he’s well-heeled, very well married, and has had the comfortable life of a Tory gent.

However, he is terminally ill, and all is not as it seems, as McElhinney explains.

“There is something in his history that is brought to light during the investigation.

“Whenever they start to look into it, it becomes apparent that he’s obviously implicated in some way, or he knew certain people who were at the heart of this thing, and therefore he needs to be investigated further,” he said.

“So they do investigate him and he becomes one of the four suspects, and then we’re left to wonder which one of the four is the guilty party.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

McElhinney, best known for his roles in Game of Thrones, The Fall and Derry Girls, says the chance to take on a “morally ambiguous” character appealed.

“I was excited by that because they’re the most interesting characters to play,” he added.

“Somebody who, somewhere in their history, somewhere in their past, there is a dilemma of some kind, they’re grappling with their self-image of how they wish to be perceived.

“The same goes for any of the people who become suspects — when are they telling the truth and when are they not?

“Obviously, from the police’s point of view, they’re grasping at straws, they’re not sure which way the wind is blowing.

“And of course, the other thing that we haven’t mentioned is that we learn in the first episode that his cancer has returned.

“We also learn in the course of the story that it’s probably a lost cause.

“So he’s a man dealing with the fact that he is approaching death, and is also even more conscious of trying to do something good by people because his life is coming to an end.”

Kathy Kiera Clarke as Sarah McCool and Ian McElhinney as Granda Joe in Derry Girls

Unforgotten has become one of ITV’s most popular dramas since its debut series in 2015.

Writer Chris Lang has promised that this season will deliver the same hit formula.

He describes it as a “tantalising murder mystery… one which holds up a mirror to the state of our nation — and this series perhaps more so than any other”.

McElhinney admits he is a big fan of Lang’s work.

He explained: “They’re great scripts. I very much rely on the scripts.

“At the end of the day, what you’re trying to do is be in the moment that the script requires of you.

“So knowing your script, knowing it well, and not having to look for the lines because you’ve become the character.”

Playing a Conservative politician is a welcome departure from previous roles, he says.

“It was a little bit of a leap for me in the sense that I’m Northern Irish, I’m not English. I’m probably thought of as a Northern Irish actor, but at the same time I didn’t feel it was untoward for me to be playing a Tory toff.

“I just thought, ‘Well, that’s an interesting opportunity. Why not go for it?’

“I really enjoyed doing this job. Unforgotten is an extremely well-run ship and a very good team. From the day-to-day side of things, it was a very good experience with people who know what they’re doing.”

Ian McElhinney as Barristan Selmy in Game of Thrones

In the series, his character is married to Lady Emma Hume, played by Hayley Mills from Parent Trap and Tiger Bay.

McElhinney said: “Of course, I remember when she was a young girl in the various things that she did, so it’s like you’re working with a bit of a screen icon.

“She’s lovely, and we had a really nice time.

“We shot all our stuff together actually in one week, because it all took place in the one location, which was the house, the family home.

“It was compact. It was concentrated.

“It was not exclusively, but primarily the two of us, and it was a good vibe.

“That was my first working week on the show, and I really enjoyed it.”

The other three main suspects are Jay, who has had a very dysfunctional upbringing and lives in a rundown council estate with his girlfriend; Karol, a Polish social worker who moved to London when he was eight; and Bele, a vegan restaurant owner with aspirations of running her own catering empire.

Over the six episodes, fragments of the lives of the suspects, and the victim, slowly emerge and come together.

McElhinney noted: The suspects this year are very wide ranging, yes, there’s a whole spread.

“That’s absolutely fascinating because they’re different types from such different worlds.

“How do they all tie up? It is intriguing, but they’re great plots and they’re well layered, and there’s a question mark over everybody.

“At one point you might be leaning one way as a viewer, or you might be leaning another way, and ultimately you don’t know until the end. And that’s how it should be.”

Can he offer any clues as to who might be the killer this time?

“They’ll not learn anything from me!” McElhinney joked.

“My wife is looking forward to watching because we enjoy the series. We’ve always enjoyed the series.

“So I don’t always watch everything that I’m involved in, but I will watch this because I liked the series and I enjoyed doing it.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing how it all comes together in the show.”

​Watch Unforgotten season five on Monday, February 27, at 9pm on ITV1. The new season will also be available as a complete series on ITVX after the first episode has aired