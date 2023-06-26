‘I’d need a few more beers’: New Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty on RTÉ pay scandal

The comedian shared a stage with Carl Frampton to talk about their experiences of living here

Carl Frampton and Patrick Kielty at the Docs Ireland Film Festival at Cineworld in Belfast yesterday

It’s not often that comedian Patrick Kielty is lost for words — but he was remaining tight lipped last night on the payments scandal that has rocked his new employers at RTE.

Kielty was on stage alongside former world champion boxer Carl Frampton as they discussed their documentary film-making work in the closing event of the Belfast’s Docs Festival.

While the pair were lined up to talk about all things Northern Ireland, the main topic of conversation in the audience at the Sunday night showcase at Cineworld in the SSE Arena concerned Mr Kielty’s new employers.

The Co Down comedian is due to take over the top job in Irish television later this summer as host of The Late Late Show, replacing scandal hit Ryan Tubridy.

Last week it emerged that presenter Ryan Tubridy was paid €345,000 more than publicly stated between the years 2017 and 2022.

On top of his salary, a separate agreement saw that Mr Tubridy was guaranteed by RTÉ an additional annual income of €75,000 intended to come from a commercial partner.

Kielty will take over from Tubridy as host when The Late Late Show returns to the air later this year.

Members of the media were warned in advance of the show that Mr Kielty would not be taking questions on the controversy around the broadcaster.

A spokesperson for RTE said this decision was made as RTE “is not ready to launch the Late Late Show plans” as of yet and didn’t want to “take away from the documentary festival”.

The spokesperson said it was not as a result of the payment scandal engulfing the station.

“We want to launch the new season of the Late Late Show properly later in the summer,” they said.

Despite all that, Kielty was still quizzed briefly on the RTE fallout.

But all he would say was: “I’d need a few more beers before I could talk about that.”

The event itself saw the two men share their experiences of life in Northern Ireland.

They have both been involved in making documentaries about Northern Ireland in recent years.

And both were full of praise for the impact being made by Once Upon A Time in Northern Ireland.

“It’s one of the best pieces of television I’ve ever seen,” said Frampton, whose foray into documentary films has seen him cover mental health issues amongst men in Northern Ireland.

“I honestly think young people in schools should be made to sit down and watch it all.”

Kielty said the programme in which he appeared in the final episode, had shown him how much Northern Ireland needs to see those from different communities as people.

“It brought back memories for me of the week of the Shankill bomb,” he said.

“People around Botanic where the Empire Comedy Club had started up were frightened.

“I had a gig in the Ardoyne cancelled that week but decided to go ahead with it.

“It was the only time they’ve had to lock the doors from the inside.

“But nearer the time of the Good Friday Agreement I had a show in Newtownards. Mo Mowlam called me for a ticket.

“She said her plus one was to be Billy Hutchinson.

“She knew even then that we all needed to see each other as people and communicate as people. I’ve always remembered that.”

Both Kielty and Frampton have been big supporters of integrated education and spent time discussing how Northern Ireland needs to introduce more cross-community schools.

“In my town of Dundrum we had 1,000 people, 100 kids and two schools.

“Children went to each school and 12 years later came out knowing a different version of history.

“They were then thrown into society and we expected it to work.”

In one of his documentaries, Kielty visited Shimna Integrated College.

“I had unionist and nationalist sitting side by side — the best of mates, but able to disagree.

“It felt like a rinsing off of old attitudes. But it will take another generation before we get to where we need to be.”

He was also full of praise for the efforts of Carl Frampton to shine a light on issues concerning men and mental health.

“I had no idea about intergenerational trauma,” Kielty said.

“I know the time is coming when I will be sitting in Dundrum with my kids having an ice cream and the office where my father was shot will be there. The conversation will happen.

“But I can tell them their granddad was the first person killed in the Troubles in Dundrum and also the last.

"That’s the good news to come from it all.”

Despite their strongly-held convictions on creating a better Northern Ireland through generating conversations, neither man sees a career in politics.

“I look at the DUP and Sinn Fein and even if they do agree on something they have to be seen not to,” said Frampton.

“What are we supposed to do about that?”

For Kielty, the belief is that if unionists want to protect the Union, then they have to make Northern Ireland more comfortable for nationalists.

“And the same in Ireland. Unionists would need to be made to feel welcome and at home,” he added.