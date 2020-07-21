Idea for Derry Girls movie is forming in my head, says writer Lisa McGee

The show, which follows the antics of Erin Quinn, her three friends and that "wee English fella" growing up in the Maiden City in the early '90s, has received critical acclaim and was the biggest comedy hit for Channel 4 in a decade. Lisa McGee - who used her childhood as the basis for the show - said plans are afoot to see the group embarrassing themselves on the big screen after the third series airs.

She told the Ray D'Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 yesterday: "For a while I didn't know if it would work but now an idea is starting to vaguely form in my head, so after series three I'll think about that a bit more. I'd like to do it and I think the cast would too so that would be the long-term plan."

Filming for the third series of Derry Girls has been postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the cast have still not seen scripts. "We should have been shooting it now but we obviously had to push back," Lisa added. "We are waiting until it's safe as there's a lot of stuff to work out.

"The show is quite complicated to film in these circumstances and we want to do it as well as we possibly can. We want it to be brilliant so we're trying to figure a lot of stuff out at the minute but I think we'll get there."

The screenwriter previously teased what's to come in series three, when stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Erin), Nicola Coughlan (Clare), Jamie-Lee O'Donnell (Michelle), Louisa Harland (Orla) and Dylan Llewellyn (James) return to the small screen.

McGee said the next season will see the main characters beginning to "grow up a little bit".

Lisa also acknowledged fans were annoyed after Netflix removed the second series after just five days, following a mix-up over streaming rights.

The company tweeted to announce the arrival of the series on July 9 but last Tuesday all six episodes were removed from its service in Ireland and the UK.

Lisa's latest project is psychological thriller, The Deceived, billed as a "sinister narrative of lust, manipulation and betrayal" and co-written by her husband, the actor Tobias Beer.

The four-part drama, filmed in Northern Ireland and starring Emmett J Scanlan, Emily Reid, Ian McElhinney and Normal People's Paul Mescal, is set to air on Channel 5 in August.