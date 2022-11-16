I’m a Celebrity 2022: We ask Belfast public if their opinion of Matt Hancock has changed since entering jungle

When it was first announced that Matt Hancock would be joining the cast of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! there was a surge of public outrage – but the tide has slowly been changing for the former Health Secretary.

Since appearing on the show, some feel the general opinion on Mr Hancock is improving after it was found he broke his own Covid-19 regulations.

Mr Hancock will be spared from undergoing the ITV show’s Bushtucker trials twice in a row, freeing them up for other contestants.

The West Suffolk MP (44) had previously been selected by the public to undergo the unpleasant challenges six straight times.

Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom received 1,968 complaints about the show between November 8 and 14 – its latest reporting window.

The majority, around 1,100 people, objected to Hancock’s presence in the jungle, while other viewers expressed concerns about how he was being treated by the other contestants.

Some of those on the streets of Belfast shared their support for Mr Hancock but most still believe the sitting Tory MP should be working for his constituents and not in the jungle.

Michael Cochrane

Michael Cochrane (22) strongly felt Mr Hancock should not be forgiven for his role in Covid-19 lockdown measures.

Some felt Mr Hancock is getting an unfair proportion of ridicule in comparison to his campmate.

John Smith (19) thinks that campmates Seann Walsh and Boy George should also be criticised by the public for entering the jungle.

“You have Boy George in there, he was in jail for assaulting someone, and everyone is treating him like normal and you have that Seann one in there that had an affair too - and on Strictly,” he said.

“I think he’s hilarious, I don’t care about the Tories but he is hilarious,” he added.

Tom Sheilds and Leah Hare

Leah Hare (20) understands why ITV asked Mr Hancock to join the programme but his actions in the jungle have not changed her perception of him.

“I get why he is there, I think it’s good TV that everyone is torturing him,” she said. “It’s funny to laugh at him, and I know people are going to feel sorry for him and forget what he did but not everyone is going to forget – I’m not.”

Her friend, Tom Sheilds (18) agreed that Mr Hancock should not be on the programme and thinks he needs to focus on his job.

“Why is he really in the jungle? That is not helping anyone,” he said.

Jacob McKernan

Some people aren’t concerned with the former Tory’s journey on the reality programme.

Jacob McKernan (18) understands the annoyance but doesn’t personally have any problems with Mr Hancock.

Andrew McKnight

“I get people are upset but I don’t really care too much to be honest with you, as long as he’s happy,” he said.

However, Mr Hancock’s plan to become more relatable to the public may be working.

Andrew McKnight (18) feels the public are warming to the disgraced politician.

“I think in a way the public are using it to get their anger out, by getting him to do all the challenges, but I think more people are starting to like him because he is in the top three and some people are saying he might win,” he said.