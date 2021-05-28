I’m paying my mortgage by fighting dragons, jokes Rege-Jean Page after flying into Belfast to film fantasy adventure

Rege-Jean Page as at the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton

Breakout Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page has teased his excitement about fighting dragons in the fantasy film Dungeons and Dragons, currently shooting in Northern Ireland.

The TV heart-throb, who is part of a star-studded cast in the upcoming big-screen adaptation of the role-playing game, said it was “brilliant” to be able to pay his mortgage by fighting imaginary dragons.

The film's directors revealed they were drawn to Page after watching him play the Duke of Hastings in Netflix’s Bridgerton, praising his “sense of dignity and heroism”.

Filming got under way at the Titanic Studios in Belfast last month, but details of the production are being kept strictly under wraps.

The Paramount Pictures movie also stars Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Chloe Coleman, with Grant playing the villain and Page lined up as one of the lead characters.

With so much secrecy around the film and its stars giving nothing away, Page spoke only briefly to reveal his excitement at having been cast.

In an interview with Variety, he said: “It’s a brilliant job. I’m literally paying my mortgage by fighting imaginary dragons.”

The film’s directors, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, first noticed the 31-year-old when he set hearts aflutter as the sexy Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings, in series one of Bridgerton.

After setting up a Zoom meeting with him, they agreed he was perfect for the part in Dungeons and Dragons.

Daley said: “He didn’t seem jaded from the onslaught of attention. He’s a genuinely nice guy who has a keen awareness of the mechanics of stardom.

“He naturally exudes a sense of dignity and heroism that is fitting for the fantasy genre.”

Page had just finished shooting the upcoming Netflix thriller The Gray Man, alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, when he flew into Northern Ireland for Dungeons and Dragons.

It is understood some early scenes were shot in Iceland, minus cast members, before the production set up base at Titanic Studios. Filming also took place at Ballintoy in Co Antrim.

Although little is known about film, Goldstein said it would be fun.

“It’s not an out-and-out comedy, but it is an action-fantasy movie with a lot of comedic elements and characters we hope people will really get into and enjoy watching their adventures,” he added.

Dungeons and Dragons is due for theatrical release in March 2023.