‘I’m ready for the Bond comparisons’: Jamie Dornan on his first spy role, Troubles ‘untruth’ and Fifty Shades

About to hit screens as an MI6 agent in new Netflix blockbuster Heart of Stone, the Belfast star says he’s ready for the 007 comparisons. Here, he talks rejection, Fifty Shades and depictions of the Troubles

Jamie Dornan in Heart of Stone

Paul Whitington Today at 09:30