I'm the best live TV presenter in the UK, claims Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn Holmes has said he is the "best live television presenter in the country", according to legal documents relating to his £250,000 tax case.

The broadcaster claimed he was employed by ITV for This Morning because he "could do the job better than anyone else" and he regarded himself as "the market leader".

He added that he was his "own creation" and was "not anybody's slave" on the weekday magazine show, which he co-presents with his wife Ruth Langsford.

"It is me telling them what to do, not the other way around," Holmes said.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford

The comments are included in papers he submitted after HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) challenged the way he was paid, the Daily Mail reports.

According to the paper, Holmes also told the tribunal he saw himself as "a one-man band answerable to no one but himself. A gun for hire - on my terms".

The broadcaster said he believes he is "the best live TV presenter in the country" and that his "skill" keeps him in high demand.

Holmes is facing a £250,000 bill after losing a case against the taxman over how he is paid.

The 60-year-old had argued he was a freelancer and received payments via his limited company, Red, White and Green.

However, HMRC has been cracking down on the practice as it can lead to lower taxes being paid.

A spokesperson for Holmes said: “Eamonn has always considered himself a self-employed freelancer and has never knowingly avoided paying taxes. He is taking the time to understand the extensive document detailing the outcome.

“Like many people across the country and from many different professions, he is seeking to comprehend what this means; and simply wishes for clarity and consistency across the guidelines so that people don’t suffer the same confusion over these retrospective IR35 rulings.”

IR35 is a piece of legislation that allows HMRC to collect additional payments where a contractor is an employee in all but name.

Holmes said in 2018 that he would be a "test case", claiming that if HMRC won they would "go after everyone else".

Speaking at the time, he said: "I was in a court in central London for a week in June. I've been freelance for 28 years and that's been okay.

"Now they've said it's not okay. They have reinvented the rules in the past couple of years. There is nobody more freelance than me, but they are trying to prove our jobs are regular and guaranteed. They could go at any moment."