In the Land of Saints and Sinners: Netflix release first photos of Liam Neeson and Ciaran Hinds in new thriller

Netflix has released first look images from In the Land of Saints and Sinners, which is currently filming in Co Donegal.

The movie has an all-star cast including Northern Irish actors Liam Neeson and Ciaran Hinds as well as The Banker’s Colm Meaney.

Kerry Condon, Jack Gleeson, Desmond Eastwood, Sarah Greene, Conor MacNeill, Seamus O’Hara, Valentine Olukoga and Mark O’Regan also star in the Netflix thriller.

The Land of Saints and Sinners is set in a remote Irish village, where a newly retired assassin finds himself drawn into a lethal game of cat and mouse with a trio of vengeful terrorists.

In one picture, a moody-looking Neeson is seen pointing a gun at the camera while a second photo shows Neeson and Hinds –both close friends in real life – standing on a cliff side with Neeson aiming a different gun out towards the sea.

The screenplay was written by Mark Michael McNally and Terry Loane, with revisions by Matthew Feitshans.

Neeson and Hinds shared the big screen in Martin Scorsese's film Silence (2016) and John Boorman's Excalibur in 1981.