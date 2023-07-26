Irish Game of Thrones star to return to acting in BBC’s The Famous Five adaption

Jack Gleeson will star as Wentworth in BBC's The Famous Five (BBC)

Game of Thones star Jack Gleeson will make a return to acting in a BBC adaption of Enid Blyton’s The Famous Five, almost ten years after he announced he was quitting Hollywood.

The actor, who was born in Cork, famously played the evil King Joffrey Baratheon in HBO’s hit fantasy series which was primarily filmed in Northern Ireland.

After his character was dramatically killed off in the series in 2014, Gleeson revealed he would be stepping back from acting to focus on academia as he was “not deriving as much enjoyment” from acting as he used to.

Read more Second Game Of Thrones prequel series ordered by HBO

However, he will now step back in front of the camera in the literary adaption which is being helmed by famous art house director Nicolas Winding Refn, whose films include Drive and The Neon Demon,

Gleeson will star as Wentworth in the series, which famously follows young five explorers as they find themselves caught up in mysteries and adventures.

The Famous Five will be played by Diaana Babnicova as George, alongside Elliott Rose as Julian, Kit Rakusen as Dick, and Flora Jacoby Richardson as Anne.

The fifth member is dog Timmy, who will be played by Bearded Collie cross Kip.

The series is set to debut on the BBC, and will be based on Enid Blyton’s 21 stories which were published between 1942 to 1962 – however which specific story the series will take inspiration from is unknown.

Filming is currently underway in the south of England.

Depending on scheduling, the series may not mark Gleeson’s official return to acting as he will next be seen in thriller In the Land of Saints and Sinners with Northern Ireland actors Liam Neeson and Ciaran Hinds.

The action picture, which has been nicknamed ‘Irish Avengers’ due to its cast, follows an assassin who is targeted while staying a sleepy Irish village.

Alongside Gleeson, Hinds and Neeson, the film also stars Kerry Condon and Connor MacNeil.

It will debut next month at the Venice Film Festival and is due to be released on Netflix in the UK and Ireland next year.