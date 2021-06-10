Irish star AmyBeth McNulty joins the cast of Netflix’s Stranger Things

Co Donegal actress Amybeth McNulty is to appear in the fourth season of the Netflix hit Stranger Things.

McNulty, who is from Letterkenny but is based in the US, will play Vickie in the global phenomenon, which is set to return to our screens late this year or early next year.

According to the streaming network, the character is a “cool, fast-talking nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes".

McNulty, who starred on another major Netflix productions, Anne with an E, is one of four new additions to the cast for the upcoming season. Joining her is Myles Truitt (Queen Sugar), Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the South) and Grace Van Dien (Charlie Says). The other new cast member is Robert ‘Freddy Krueger’ Englund.

Last season the series, which has won a huge following thanks in part to the show's nostalgia for the 1980s, left fans devastated with the apparent demise of fan favourite Jim Hopper (David Harbour) following an explosion in a Soviet lab under the Starcourt Mall. However, a teaser trailer showed that he appeared to be alive and in the USSR.

At the end of season three, Joyce Byers, played by Winona Ryder, was seen taking her sons, Will (Noah Schnapp) and Jonathan, as well as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), out of the Indiana town of Hawkins to start a new life. The new characters, however, have ties with Hawkins High, indicating the Byers may not be done with Hawkins just yet.