It never felt like work: UTV’s Frank to leave station after 34 years

Colleagues Ken Reid and Jane Loughrey also departing in spring

Three of UTV’s best known faces are set to leave early next year, the broadcaster has announced.

Weather presenter Frank Mitchell, political editor Ken Reid and correspondent Jane Loughrey have all decided to take voluntary redundancy and will depart UTV in the spring.

All three shared news of their impending departures on social media yesterday afternoon.

Best known for fronting the weather, Frank Mitchell began at UTV in 1987 as a continuity announcer and news presenter.

The Queen on the weather forecast with Frank Mitchell during her visit to The UTV studio. October 2010

He has fronted several programmes including School Around the Corner, End to End and Ultimate Ulster while also presenting UTV Life for 10 years alongside Pamela Ballantine.

Frank has been presenting the weather since 1994, totting up more than 22,000 forecasts in that time. He will continue with his U105 radio presenting career, hosting his daily morning phone-in show.

Frank said: “When I leave at the end of March, it will be exactly 34 years to the day that I started in UTV, and I can honestly say that it has been the most enjoyable experience. I am so lucky to say that every morning I get up, it has never felt like work!

“It is my absolute honour to have been invited into people’s living rooms for all these years. I look forward to easing up a bit but I’ll still be kept more than busy with the daily radio show.”

Ken Reid

Ken Reid joined the station in 1994 and has been an almost nightly figure on UTV Live at 6 as well as a key contributor to weekly political show, View from Stormont.

He has reported extensively from Belfast, Dublin, Westminster, Brussels and Washington, covering key political events in Northern Ireland in his time.

“I’ve loved every minute of working at UTV, and I’m very proud to have brought some of the most important news stories of the day into people’s homes over the years,” Ken said.

“I’m looking forward to spending time with family in the coming months, and then who knows where I’ll turn up after that!”

Jane Loughrey

Jane Loughrey started at UTV in 1992, working as a journalist on the early morning bulletins.

She soon found herself in front of the camera, being sent out to report on the Shankill Bomb, Loughinisland, the IRA ceasefire, and in later years, the murders of Stephen Carroll and David Black.

As well as reporting on countless historical events over the past three decades, Jane has also made a number of award-winning programmes with UTV.

“Having worked through the Troubles, I feel very privileged and honoured that so many bereaved families trusted me to tell their stories of heartache and loss,” Jane said.

“Each and every interview has left its mark on me. I will never forget their kindness and very often, forgiveness.”

She added: “UTV really is a big family and I’ve been part of that for almost 30 years. It is a time of mixed emotions. I am sad to leave the job I love but I can’t wait to see what the next chapter of my career holds.”

UTV’s Head of News and Programmes, Simon Clemison paid tribute to all three for their huge contributions to the broadcaster down through the decades.

“Through their long associations with UTV, Ken, Jane and Frank have become figures many people in Northern Ireland will know extremely well.

“They have shown huge dedication and we’ll be reflecting on their time with us over the next few months before they leave. They go with all our very best wishes,” he said.