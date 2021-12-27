It was nice to play an optimistic detective for once, says James Nesbitt as he returns to our screens in new Netflix thriller Stay Close

James Nesbitt has told how he enjoyed playing an optimistic detective on the path to finding peace within himself in the new thriller Stay Close.

The Coleraine actor plays DS Michael Broome in the Netflix adaptation of Harlan Coben’s mystery, filmed mainly in Manchester earlier this year.

With Coben’s trademark thrills, gripping suspense and secrets of past crimes beginning to unravel, Stay Close questions how much you really know someone.

Broome is one of four key characters concealing dark secrets from those closest to them; a detective unable to let go of a missing person’s cold case.

The other three are Megan (Cush Jumbo) a working mother of three, Ray (Richard Armitage), a once-promising documentary photographer and Lorraine (Sarah Parish), an old friend of Megan’s.

As the past comes back to haunt them, threatening to ruin their lives and the lives of those around them, what will be their next move? Nesbitt, who has portrayed a police officer in several primetime dramas including Bloodlands, Murphy’s Law and Stan Lee’s Lucky Man, said he had been unaware of Coben’s work, including his other Netflix show The Stranger. But he said that when he read the script, he liked the character of Broome, the interweaving stories and the elements of humour, human tales and a thriller.

“I’ve certainly played a lot of policemen,” said Nesbitt. “I like Broome.

“After doing Bloodlands, Broome was quite an optimistic character. I really liked the warmth of the guy. I liked his flaws. I thought he was decent. I liked the path that he was on.

“There is one case for him — the disappearance of Stewart Green — that has got away, that he had never quite got to the bottom of and that has never quite left him. I liked his humour and his kind of Luddite tendencies in not liking the way that the world is changing but also that gnawing professionalism about him.

“I felt he had warmth and decency and humour but was also quite determined. It’s quite nice to play a character who has a bit of optimism about him.”

After reading the script, Nesbitt then read Coben’s book and was keen to get involved, particularly as it gave him the chance to work in Manchester again, where Cold Feet — the show that made him a household name — was filmed.

He said he spent a lot of time talking to the drama’s director Daniel O’Hara to ‘unlock’ the character of Broome. “It’s always interesting to find the different shades of a character,” he said.

“On the page he is quite straightforward but there is a lot going on with Broome. One of the things that really attracted me to him was that he doesn’t necessarily know how many more blank sheets of canvas there are going to be for him to draw on.

“Maybe this is a chance as he approaches the end of his career to really piece some things together, to have closure and also to find a peace within himself.

“He’s failed in marriage. He’s failed in love. There’s an opportunity here not just for him to correct something professionally but also maybe personally.”

While shooting Stay Close, Nesbitt worked with a police adviser. He said she brought ‘authenticity’ to the drama, comparing the approach to that of Jed Mercurio, creator of Line of Duty. That series has used police advisers from the beginning, to advise on police procedural matters. “Even though we are hopefully making a prime time commercial drama you do absolutely have to have authenticity,” said Nesbitt.

“It’s often little things; notes that Broome would be making, what he’d be using to make them, my character’s attitude.

“She (the police adviser) was very good on hierarchy. Hierarchy is so important in the police. Knowing what you can say and to whom. Everything from your walk to your tone, the props, the way you would take statements.

“That’s something I’ve always been fascinated in whatever role I play. I like to know what socks they wear, never mind what shoes they wear.”

In Stay Close, Vipers is a bar that plays a central role in the story. Nesbitt said he remembered it from his early days shooting Cold Feet and that he had loved being back in the North West of England.

“Walking along the beach for six miles from Lytham to Blackpool was beautiful with the sun shining as the world started to open up after lockdown,” he said.

“It was quite an exciting time.”

Stay Close, which also stars Eddie Izzard and Jo Joynor, will premiere on Netflix on December 31.