It’s a case of too little, too late for Branagh’s PM Boris Johnson as Covid grips the nation

This England’s third episode brings the reality of life in care homes and hospital ICU wards in front of the viewer… but how are the major politicians faring?

The opening screen in This England’s third episode warns of disturbing views — and it’s not wrong.

You’ll find it difficult not to be moved by older care home residents being moved into their bedrooms for safety, and those becoming ill with Covid-19, unable to have their loved ones bedside them.

These care homes seek guidance on testing staff and those in contact with the virus while one decides to lock down ahead of government advice.

It’s an episode where Carrie Symonds (Ophelia Lovibond) and Boris Johnson (Sir Kenneth Branagh) celebrate a baby shower in Chequers but any happiness is temporary as Covid cases rise and grieving in isolation becomes the norm.

Now halfway through the series, the Belfast Telegraph evaluated the four key players in the episode.

Boris Johnson: Could try harder

Boris has applied himself well to press conferences and national broadcasts, finally agreeing to a lockdown after slow implementation of other restrictions.

Though positive in his outlook — ‘we will beat the coronavirus and we will beat it together’, urging others to protect the NHS and ‘turn the tide on the invisible killer’ — and quick to praise those working on the front line, it all seems a bit too little, too late.

By the time he announced lockdown, there were an estimated 1.5 million infections in the UK, 95% of which had occurred in the preceding fortnight. Continues to demonstrate flair for the classics, including the usage of apropos quotes from Macbeth (‘If it were done when ’tis done, then ’twere well / It were done quickly’) and Julius Caesar (‘Beware the Ides of March’).

Rishi Sunak: The numbers man

In the face of adversity, Rishi (Shri Patel) has demonstrated tenacity in preparing a series of mathematical graphs showing the need for additional costs in healthcare, supporting healthcare working and supporting those who will be unable to work once lockdown sets in.

Despite the PM’s urging to ‘step back from the precipice’, Rishi has endeavoured to push on with his delivering of wage payments up to £2,500 per month.

This week, he really came to the fore with a moving speech that will certainly keep the PM on his toes, stating that when this is over, the British public will look back at this moment and ‘remember the many small acts of kindness done by us and to us… how in the face of a generation defining moment, we undertook a collective national effort and we stood together.’ Advise him to apply for debate team.

Shri Patel as Rishi Sunak

Dominic Cummings: Persuasive conversationalist

Dominic (Simon Paisley) continues to wear whatever he chooses irrespective of the occasion. We’ve witnessed a beanie, a bodywarmer and this week it’s a jumper casually slung over his shoulders.

Though this may exemplify a devil-may-care attitude, it’s clear Dominic is truly aware of the reality of the worsening situation.

He understands the need for a credible health plan to rescue the economy — and to have a go at the opposition at the same time. Has impressive communications skills that allow him to say very little but at the most opportune moments.

Simon Paisley Day as Dominic Cummings

Matt Hancock: It doesn’t add up

You’d almost forget Matt (Andrew Buchan) is present, given how little airtime he’s received until now.

Still, he has quite significant fish to fry, aiming for a target of 25,000 Covid tests per day (when the reality in mid-March is around 6,084). The WHO has specified: test, test, test… but it’s simply not possible.

Pinpointing the Excel centre in London at the location for the first Nightingale hospital will help enormously, but we will await to see how Matt handles the dearth of PPE supplies, lack of ventilators and the ethics around who should and shouldn’t receive treatment.

Andrew Buchan as Matt Hancock

This England, Sky Atlantic, Wednesday, 10.10pm