'It's au revoir, not goodbye', says Eamonn Holmes after This Morning exit

This Morning viewers have reacted with dismay and disappointment after Eamonn Holmes confirmed that he and his presenter wife Ruth Langsford will no longer appear on the programme on Fridays.

The couple are to be replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary - a move which had been speculated for some weeks, amid reports ITV was making changes to make way for the daytime TV show's first permanent black presenter.

On Twitter yesterday he revealed the change in the ITV show's line-up: "It's a changing of the guard on Fridays from January.

"We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you've made us over the years."

The veteran broadcaster then addressed Alison and Dermot, telling the pair: "Have a ball you two!"

He reminded fans that the change does not mean a permanent absence from This Morning, adding: "It's not goodbye from us, it's simply au revoir until the next half term."

The tweet came after ITV released a statement confirming the change in line-up.

The ex-UTV presenter's tweet appears to confirm that the couple will now only host the show during the holidays.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will continue to present the ITV programme from Monday to Thursday, with breaks during school holidays, which will still be hosted by the married couple.

Alison and Dermot will begin to host This Morning from January 8 next year.

It is not yet known when Ruth and Eamonn's last Friday show will happen.

When news of the line-up change first emerged Northern Ireland showbiz pals rallied around the pair, after close friend and panto star John Linehan branded it a "disgraceful decision" by the broadcaster.

Coronation Street actor Charlie Lawson also fired off a series of tweets expressing his dismay.

The married couple have sat on the This Morning sofa for more than 14 years.

News of the couple's new hosting schedule was met with disbelief for many This Morning fans online.

One Twitter user said: "Very bad decision by This Morning's producers! I won't be watching them (Alison and Dermot) and I'm sure many other viewers will do the same."

Another This Morning viewer responded: "I'm disappointed with this decision. I only watched because of you and Ruth."

Other fans echoed the same view, with one person, adding: "As much as I like Alison and Dermot, I won't be watching."