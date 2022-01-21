‘It’s real tear-jerker’: People of Belfast city give Branagh’s passion project the seal of approval

Sir Kenneth Branagh’s new film underwent its most important test last night when the people of Belfast gave their opinions after it went on general release.

Hundreds gathered for the Belfast Telegraph’s screening of the film, which had a glitzy premiere at the Waterfront in the city last year.

The labour of love, which details the love, laughter and losses of the director’s early years, has been generating no small amount of awards buzz.

It is set in the 1960s and focuses on the tumult that characterised that time and changed the course of history.

The film has received many rave reviews from the critics, but Sir Ken has always said he wanted it to be loved by the people of Belfast.

Cherith Greer called it “surprisingly funny”. “It was endearing. I loved Jamie Dornan singing Everlasting Love. It’s hard to say if it’s a true representation of Belfast because I wasn’t alive at the time, but the language was right,” she said.

Jane Purdy added: “It was a real tear-jerker. There were so many moments that made me emotional. It really brought the past to life. I’d definitely bring my parents to see it.”

Belfast Telegraph business editor Margaret Canning said: “I think it was a great film and a landmark in depictions of Belfast and the Troubles on screen.

“It vividly showed how rioting at the start of the Troubles landed right on the doorsteps of families in Belfast.

“The performances really made the film, especially Caitriona Balfe as Ma. She was the heart of the film. I really hope she gets the recognition she deserves for it.”

It stars Jamie Dornan as Pa, Caitriona Balfe as Ma, Ciaran Hinds as Pop, Judi Dench as Granny and young stars Jude Hill and Lewis McAskie as Buddy and Will respectively.

Belfast won the best screenplay award at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

It has also been tipped for Oscars glory.