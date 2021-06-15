It’s the Top of the Cops as Dunbar and Nesbitt battle it out at IFTAs

Adrian Dunbar and James Nesbitt will go head-to-head in the battle to be crowned best actor in a lead drama role in this year’s Irish Film and Television Awards.

The pair are both up for the same gong at the IFTAs for their roles in cop shows Line of Duty, created by Jed Mercurio, and Bloodlands, written by Chris Brandon and executively produced by Mercurio.

Dunbar gets a nod for his portrayal of fan favourite, Superintendent Ted Hastings, in the record-breaking BBC1 police procedural drama, while Nesbitt has been nominated for his role as bent copper Tom Brannick in Bloodlands.

Both dramas were filmed in Northern Ireland around the same time in early 2020, although shooting was suspended on Line of Duty until later in the year, due to the pandemic. Nesbitt even made a cameo appearance in Line of Duty in a photograph on an evidence board of retired police officer, Marcus Thurwell, who had links to organised crime.

Dunbar and Nesbitt face stiff competition from fellow Northern Irish actor Michael Smiley for Dead Still, Brendan Gleeson for The Comey Rule and BAFTA award-winner Paul Mescal, for Normal People.

Northern Irish talent and productions feature heavily in this year’s IFTAs line-up. Newry director Cathy Brady’s debut film Wildfire receives five nominations, including best film, director and script.

The movie, set along the border, also gets a posthumous nomination for Nika McGuigan for best actress in a lead role and her co-star Nora-Jane Noone is nominated too. McGuigan, the daughter of boxing champ Barry McGuigan, died in 2019 at the age of 33. Belfast-born actress Lola Petticrew is also in the running in the same category for Dating Amber.

Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar

Line of Duty is nominated for best drama as is Channel 5 psychological thriller Blood, which also stars Dunbar.

In the best actor film category, Belfast’s Ciaran Hinds is up for his performance in The Man in the Hat, while Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill, who comes from Ballycastle, is nominated for his role as helpful handyman Aido in Herself. Lisburn actor Desmond Eastwood gets a nod in the best supporting actor drama category for playing Niall in Normal People.

And Derry Girls actresses Nicola Coughlan and Kathy Kiera Clarke both receive nominations this year. Coughlan is in the running for best supporting actress drama for her role in Netflix smash Bridgerton while Clarke is recognised in the supporting actress film category for A Bend in the River.

Elsewhere, Northern Irish screenwriters Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson are nominated for best scripted drama for their critically acclaimed miniseries, The Salisbury Poisonings. Their film Rough, which has already picked up several awards, is up for best short.

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee is nominated for script drama for The Deceived, with Catherine Walker up for best actress drama for the same Northern Ireland Screen-funded project.

The 2021 virtual IFTA Awards ceremony will be broadcast on Virgin Media One on Sunday, July 4.

IFTA chief executive Aine Moriarty said: “This year’s nominations are an incredible reflection of the high-calibre talent of Irish filmmakers, who are producing world-class standards of production and storytelling on screen.

“The Irish Academy is proud to showcase and acknowledge their great achievements. This past year and a half has been difficult for everyone across the globe, and it’s heartening now to see things opening back up, including our cinemas nationwide, and we urge everyone to go see this incredible array of movies on the big screen near you.

“Cinema is above all a communal experience and we are looking forward to bringing Ireland’s world class screen community together with audiences to engage and to celebrate the very best in Irish film & television excellence.”

Meanwhile Line of Duty leads the way in nominations at this year’s TV Choice Awards. The hugely successful series scored four nods, including for best drama.

Its stars were also recognised with Dunbar taking on Martin Compston for best actor and Vicky McClure getting a nod for best actress.

Bridgerton picks up three nominations, including best new drama while two of its breakthrough stars, Rege-Jean Page, currently in Belfast filming Dungeons and Dragons, and Phoebe Dynevor, are up for best actor and best actress.