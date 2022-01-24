I’ve finally found love again, reveals NI granddaughter of film legend Charlie Chaplin

Belfast-born Kiera moving on after her former fiance was jailed over international drugs plot

Charlie Chaplin’s Northern Irish granddaughter has finally found love again after the former-actress ended a scandalous relationship she said almost ruined her life.

Kiera Chaplin was 16 when she first met then-28-year-old French financier and photographer fiancé Count Alexander de Basseville.

He helped guide her acting career before he was slapped with a 10-year prison sentence for money laundering and drug-dealing.

She said about moving on: “I have a boyfriend, I have someone serous in my life, let’s put it that way.”

Belfast-born Kiera (39) refused to name her new partner, adding: “Sometimes private things are better to be private.”

When asked if her boyfriend is in the public eye, she said no.

Her caution is understandable as her previous relationships have been so high-profile.

Like her grandmother Oona, Kiera first met Count Alexander de Basseville when she was in her teens.

The pair were partners in movie production company Limelight Films, named after one of Kiera’s granddad’s most famous films.

When de Basseville and senior representatives from the firm were arrested in an international Hollywood drugs probe, she distanced herself from the Swiss financier before dumping him in 2006.

Among those arrested in ‘Operation Director’s Cut’ were De Basseville, Limelight chief executive officer Bruno D’Esclavelles, chief financial officer David Liberman and three other associates.

De Basseville, an executive board member of a Swiss consulting service that owned Limelight, and D’Esclavelles were both arrested in Arlington, Virginia, and charged with conspiracy to distribute ecstasy. Liberman was charged with conspiring to launder money and de Basseville was sentenced in 2007.

Kiera has stressed she had nothing to do with the drugs plot and said her famous name attracted bad eggs. In 2019 she split from another boyfriend, former prime minister of Haiti, Laurent Lamothe (49).

Kiera — once voted the world’s 17th most eligible bachelorette — is no stranger to controversy, having appeared topless with a pierced nipple, on the cover of France’s Photo magazine.

She also said in an exclusive interview from her home in Switzerland she turned down the chance to audition for a Bond girl role — but believes the next 007 could be female.

Kiera added she told her agent “no” when she was asked to read for the part around 20 years ago — most likely for the 19th Bond instalment The World Is Not Enough.

She said: “I was asked to audition for James Bond around 20 years ago and I didn’t do it.

“I think I was 17 at the time or something, and I was very tomboyish, and kind of punk-gothic with my look and I just couldn’t relate to being a sexy Bond girl at all.

“And then I think, ‘I should have at least tried’.”

The World Is Not Enough starred Pierce Brosnan (68), with Denise Richards (50), as his sidekick.

It is far from the newly-woke Bond portrayed in the latest 007 film No Time To Die, the script of which was doctored by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller Bridge.

Kiera said: “I do believe a woman could do his (Bond’s) job, for sure.

“Times are changing — some things that were considered charming and normal back then, now we realise it’s not OK, and it’s just the world, and we evolve.”

Kiera said she is now focusing on being “creative behind the scenes” with her charity and fashion work as well as helping run the Chaplin Award event honouring filmmakers and actors.

She is also set to release a series of ‘Kiera The Hero’ superhero images as non fungible tokens known as CryptoChaplins to raise money for the charities she supports.

Kiera also still wants to make a film on the wild life of her grandmother Oona.

Oona was disowned by her family when she ran away with Chaplin and married him at the tender age of 17. Her strait-laced Irish playwright father Eugene O’Neill refused to speak to his one daughter after she took up with Chaplin.

Kiera said: “I went to make a movie about her back in the day, and I kind of got sidetracked. I still want to do it, but I don’t think I’ll be playing her any more.

“She has a fascinating story. She was the daughter of Eugene O’Neill, the playwright, and she had a difficult upbringing, but then she was in New York and became débutante of the year, and JD Salinger was her boyfriend at the time and Truman Capote and Orson Welles — they were all friends.

“I’ve put it on the shelf because the family say she was very private, but I still think it’s a great idea.”

Kiera has also hit out at a new documentary on her grandfather, The Real Charlie Chaplin. She said it is a “shame” it has jumped on the #MeToo “bandwagon”, as it fails to put into “context” his marriages to women when they were in their teens.

Kiera added: “Back then, most girls were with their future husbands by the time they were 16, 17, 18 and that’s kind of a fact.”

* Kiera supports the Desert Flower Foundation charity that campaigns for education in Africa and battles against female genital mutilation in the Third World.