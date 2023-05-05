James Bond author casts doubt on Jamie Dornan winning role of 007

James Bond author Charlie Higson has said that if an actor is talked about as “being considered” as the next 007 “you know that they’ve been rejected” — which may signal the end for Jamie Dornan’s chances.

Higson (64) yesterday released On His Majesty’s Secret Service, a Bond adventure set two days before the King’s coronation.

Commissioned by Ian Fleming Publication, the novel celebrates the coronation and tells the story of Bond being tasked with thwarting a last-minute attempt to disrupt the ceremony by a new villain, the eccentric Athelstan of Wessex.

When asked if he’d heard anything about who the next actor to play Bond could be following the departure of Daniel Craig after 2021’s No Time To Die, Higson said: “As soon as the papers say so and so is being considered as the next James Bond, you know that they’re not going to be the next James Bond, you know that they’ve been rejected.

“Eon (Productions) who make the films play their cards very close to the chest and a lot of times they really surprise people... in particular, Daniel Craig, nobody had any idea at all that he might be Bond and if you’d been asked in advance, you’d have said: ‘Daniel Craig, James Bond, surely not?’.

“But then he’s just so good in Casino Royale... any doubts you might have had immediately go out the window, so they’re pretty clever on that front and they will inevitably wait to make the announcement at the right time to get the maximum amount of publicity.”

Co Down actor Dornan, who is currently priced at 40/1 to become the next 007, has continually been linked to the role.

However, the actor dismissed speculation in 2021, saying he doesn’t “know anything” about the suggestion.

He told the Belfast Telegraph: “Someone asked me about that a few times this week. I don’t know anything about that.

“You know what, I always say about James Bond, you know who James Bond is? Anyone who is between the age of 20 and 60 who has got a movie out or who has got a TV show to promote.”

More recently, one of the producers of the film franchise suggested the next actor who plays the British spy will be “a thirty-something”, seemingly ruling out Dornan (41).

Higson said he would opt for Happy Valley star James Norton as he is a “fantastic actor” that can play “tough as well as sensitive” and is “good looking” but not in a “sort of classical male model way”.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Paapa Essiedu are the current favourites with the bookies to become Bond.