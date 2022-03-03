James Nesbitt films in Belfast for Bloodlands’ second series

Scene: James Nesbitt and Lola Petticrew filming a scene for the new series of Bloodlands in Donegall Street, Belfast

James Nesbitt cuts a worried look as he returns as DCI Tom Brannick while filming for the second series of Bloodlands.

The detective was spotted filming the new run of the hit BBC 1 police drama with co-star Lola Petticrew, who plays his on-screen daughter Izzy, in Belfast.

Actor James Nesbitt on set of Bloodlands series two on Donegal Street in Belfast on Wednesday, James Nesbitt as Detective Chief Inspector Tom Brannick filmed a scene with Lola Petticrew who plays the daughter Izzy Brannick. Photo Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Press

Nesbitt (57) was dressed in a pastel blue shirt and dark trousers, plus a tie, jumper and a grey speckled overcoat, as filming took place in Donegall Street.

Lola, meanwhile, opted for a mustard yellow cardigan, a green neckerchief and a grey collared jacket.

The shots give little indication about what is in store in the eagerly-anticipated second series.

Actor James Nesbitt on set of Bloodlands series two on Donegal Street in Belfast on Wednesday. Photo Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Press

The first run, set in Northern Ireland and screened last February and March, centred around a mysterious assassin responsible for the 1998 disappearances and probable deaths of four people.

It proved a massive success and was Northern Ireland’s most watched BBC drama on record.

Filming has begun on the new exciting season, and it will comprise six hour-long episodes.

So far the confirmed cast includes Nesbitt as DCI Brannick, while viewers will also see Lorcan Cranitch (Jackie), Charlene McKenna (Niamh), Chris Walley (Birdy) and Petticrew reprise their roles.

Actor James Nesbitt on set of Bloodlands series two on Donegal Street in Belfast on Wednesday. Photo Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Press

After the first series aired, director of BBC Drama Piers Wenger said he had been “overwhelmed” by the audience response to the show, adding that he was “thrilled” to be renewing it for another instalment.

Executive producer Jed Mercurio, the creator of Line of Duty, added: “Everyone at HTM Television is thrilled our debut production has been recommissioned.”

Nesbitt also said he was “thrilled” at the positive viewer response to the series, teasing: “I’m always happy to be back in Northern Ireland and to reveal even more about Tom Brannick.”

The second series is expected to air later this year.