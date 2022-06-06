James Nesbitt pays tribute to ‘one-of-a-kind’ campaigner he played in Troubles drama

James Nesbitt has paid tribute to a man he played in the BBC Troubles drama Five Minutes of Heaven.

The actor said that Joe Griffin, who died suddenly last week, was a “brave, honest and one-of-a-kind” man who had helped thousands of people suffering from trauma.

In 1975, an 11-year-old Mr Griffin witnessed the shocking murder of his 20-year-old brother, Jim, by the UVF.

A family notice said he died suddenly on Wednesday, and that he was a loving partner to Sharon, his children and his wider family.

Paying tribute during a Requiem Mass at St Paul’s Church in Lurgan on Sunday, Mr Nesbitt said he cherished his time with Mr Griffin, whom he worked with while preparing for his role in Five Minutes of Heaven, which was released in 2009 and also starred Liam Neeson.

“Joe was incredibly honest about the events of 1975 and the impact that Jim’s death had on his life and those around him,” the actor said.

“The injustice of Jim’s death at such a young age, the trauma experienced by Joe witnessing his brutal murder and the events that followed as the family were plunged into further trauma were so evident.

“Joe allowed us to have a glimpse into his life, of the turmoil that he faced, not only at the time but in later years as the perpetrators were released under the Good Friday Agreement. None of this was easy for Joe.”

Mr Nesbitt added that telling his story was “hugely symbolic”, and for Mr Griffin it marked the start of a process “in which he wasn’t imprisoned in the past” but instead used it to shape a better future for himself, his family and wider society.

Mr Griffin was a citizen educator for the Wave Trauma Centre’s Trauma Education initiative.

In this role, he helped social workers, nurses and other professionals understand the nature of trauma through someone who experienced it and had lived with it for most of his life.

“At times, Joe would have led the tutorial groups, giving a true insight into how the impact of trauma as a child had widespread implications into adulthood,” Mr Nesbitt told mourners.

He described Mr Griffin as someone who “energised the students” and “loved nothing better than a bit of craic and anarchy”, explaining that his friend had become one of the students’ favourite educators.

“Joe spoke often about the support given to him by his partner, Sharon, who was his rock,” the actor added.

“He was immensely proud of his children, stepchildren and grandchildren.

“He has touched the lives of thousands of students who are now working on the front line of our health service.

“He has touched the lives of many in the Wave Trauma Centre and in his engagement with the team involved in Five Minutes of Heaven.

“I will always remember Joe as brave, honest and one of a kind, [as] a man I am proud to call my friend.”