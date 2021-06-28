‘James Nesbitt’s character’s not dead’, says Line of Duty’s Daniel Mays 

Daniel Mays, who appeared as a Sergeant and Authorised Firearms Officer, in series three of Line of Duty. His character was killed off in episode one.

Daniel Mays, who was the guest star in series three of Line of Duty, has said he does not believe James Nesbitt’s character is dead and that Jed Mercurio would not have wasted such a ‘phenomenal’ talent.

Mays, whose character Sergeant Danny Waldron only survived one episode, said he had a ‘sneaking suspicion’ that show creator Mercurio was teasing fans by making them think bent copper Marcus Thurwell had been killed off.

Thurwell was first mentioned in series three, the same season as Mays’ appearance. He was the senior investigating officer in command of the Oliver Stephens-Lloyd case, the social worker looking into allegations of sex abuse at Sands View Boys Home, where Waldron himself had been abused as a boy. Stephens-Lloyd's death was ruled as suicide, but AC-12 believed he had been murdered by the OCG.

Thurwell was also mentioned in relation to the 2003 racially-motivated attack on Lawrence Christopher, who later died in police custody. Thurwell was allowed to retire discreetly, before relocating to Spain.

In series six, he was reintroduced after it was revealed that murdered journalist Gail Vella had established a link between the Sands View scandal and Christopher’s death. Nesbitt only appeared in photographic form and later, as a corpse, discovered by Spanish police.

At the time, many viewers speculated that Thurwell was not really dead and was still pulling the strings of the OCG.

And now Mays has confirmed that he too thinks Nesbitt’s role could be more pivotal.

Speaking on Monday’s This Morning, the actor said: “I don’t think James is dead. I don’t know this, so don’t take it as read, but I’ve got a sneaky suspicion that he might be...(alive). We didn’t get a close up of his mush (face).”

When Philip Schofield said it seemed pointless to waste Nesbitt, Mays agreed, saying: “James is a phenomenal talent. Maybe it’s just Jed Mercurio dangling the carrot. Who knows? I wouldn’t put it past him.”

The actor, who also starred in Des and White Lines, said appearing in Line of Duty had been a ‘turning point’ in his career – even though his character was bumped off early on, in a twist that shocked fans.

“It was just an amazing role to get,” he said. “I was a huge fan of the first two series and then they sent me the script, All those amazing interrogation scenes, to this day, are the hardest thing I’ve ever had to learn”

Mays said that one scene he had to memorise was 15 pages long and that after filming, he had gone out to celebrate with the cast.

“In a way that scene was like doing a piece of theatre,” he said.

“I spent the whole day on it then I went out in Northern Ireland for a good old drink after we’d finished, with the lovely Adrian Dunbar and all the gang.

“It was such a huge turning point and I’m so proud to have been part of that show and now it’s gone on to be a huge juggernaut on BBC1.”