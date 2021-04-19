James Nesbitt's Line of Duty cameo leaves hearts racing and viewers screaming 'Mother of God'

Despite all the twists and turns the sixth series of Line of Duty has thrown up over the weeks, episode five has left social media thrilled at a familiar cameo and new revelations.

It was a typical Jed Mercurio rollercoaster on Sunday, as episode five ended with a bang and fans fearing for the fate of AC-12's DI Kate Fleming who walked into a trap.

The dramatic ending was set up of course by the suspicious Jo Davidson, whose familial origins as the relative of OCG [organised crime gang for those still needing it] boss, Tommy Hunter, were finally revealed to much fan delight.

That delight was nothing of course compared to the sight of James Nesbitt as he appeared on Sunday as the retired DCI Marcus Thurwell.

It was only a brief mug shot of course, but it has left fans speculating at his wider role, as series six rapidly heads towards a dramatic final few episodes.

It's fair to say the cameo came as a surprise, particularly to local viewers, with the Ulster University Professor Deirdre Heenan summing up the reaction by simply proclaiming: "Mother of God, it's Jimmy Nesbitt".

It seems the man himself was itching to make an appearance in the show. It was only February he was portraying corrupt Northern Irish detective Tom Brannick in the BBC1 drama Bloodlands and Cold Feet star Nesbitt revealed to the Radio Times he had been having conversations with Jed Mercurio about "working together".

Joking that it had "always slightly galled" him that he hadn't been considered for the show, fans are now wondering just how big a role the Ballymena actor is going to play in the series climax.

Responding to the Radio Times interview with the actor, East Londonderry’s independent MLA Claire Sudden simply commented on his appearance by joking: "Fibber".

While that cameo had pulses racing, it was also a more familiar return that had some others excited, as Anna Maxwell Martin returned as Detective Chief Superintendent Patricia Carmichael.

DCI Patricia Carmichael was the star of series five, after her icy interrogation of Ted Hastings in relation to John Corbett's murder. Her return, alongside an episode filled with twists and turns had some proclaiming "roll on next week".

Belfast woman Jacqueline said: "Thrilled to see Anna Maxwell Martin back, she is just wonderful to watch".

While Tomas from Belfast wrote: "Can't believe I've to wait another week! Can't leave an episode like that!"

Twitter user Brian added: "Definitely a tense episode tonight."