Jamie Dornan a hit with NI viewers as BBC’s The Tourist most watched New Year’s Day show

Co Down actor Jamie Dornan has been branded “excellent,” as his latest blockbuster TV drama The Tourist was officially New Year's Day’s most watched show.

Fresh from the buzz of Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast premiere and subsequent promotion around the world, the 39-year-old Holywood actor returned to the small screen on New Year’s Day.

The Fifty Shades Of Grey star plays a loner in the six-part BBC One show filmed in the Australian outback and billed as ‘The Man’, who wakes with no memory of why he is there or why he’s a murder target.

Read more Jamie Dornan: Lockdown was in full swing so we had to shoot Belfast in Berkshire

Featuring some intense drama, stunning visuals and a few touches of off-kilter comedy, The Tourist has been met with glowing reviews from most so far.

Television watching figures from Saturday also show The Tourist was the most watched show of the day, with 4.59 million viewers, competing against the likes of The Masked Singer, Doctor Who and Celebrity Catchphrase.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Of course, many have also taken to social media to also heap praise on Dornan, with his performance as ‘The Man’ coming in for particular acclaim.

There was also plenty of Northern Irish social media reaction, as people had fun enjoying Dornan’s ‘local’ portrayal of his mysterious character and his origins.

With all episodes available to watch on the BBC iPlayer, it also seems some have a long weekend of TV ahead, with Cath on Twitter writing: “Started The Tourist on BBC iPlayer. I might just end up watching all the episodes…”

Bethaney Hayes added: “The Tourist on BBC last night was so bloody good. Can’t wait to binge the rest now.”

Connor from Northern Ireland wrote: “Thought Jamie was excellent in #TheTourist last night.”

Dornan recently revealed he brought his family, Amelia Warner and daughters, Dulcie, Elva and Alberta to Adelaide, South Australia for five months to film the show.

“It was the longest show I have ever done in my life so it was a huge commitment. I had very little time off, so it was very extreme but I loved it,” he said.

“It’s just mad. There are so many threads in this journey. With the premise of the script being this guy who’s lost his memory and is trying to piece everything together, everything’s being revealed to him at the same time that it’s being revealed to the audience.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“That keeps you intrigued, and I was drawn to that sense of someone who’s grappling with what the truth is and trying to find out answers.”

Commenting on the character’s memory issues in the show, Belfast comedian Tim McGarry joked: “Seriously, he's from here so just show Jamie Dornan a Celtic Rangers match and it'll come back to him exactly who he is.”

While Belfast man Gareth Osbourne said: “So, no memory, but a strong Norn Irish accent.

“All you'd have to do is take a photo of the guy, stick it on Belfast Twitter and we'd know his mum, his sisters, his cousins, his school and whether he stands his round at the bar.”

On a similar theme, another user quipped: “Watching #thetourist & finding it hard to believe that an Irish bloke in Australia hasn’t randomly met someone he went to school with yet.”

The Tourist is now streaming with all episodes available on BBC iPlayer.