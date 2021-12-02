Jamie Dornan and Sir Kenneth Branagh to be honoured at Oscar Wilde Awards

Co Down actor Jamie Dornan is to receive an Oscar Wilde Award at the US-Ireland Alliance’s ceremony in Santa Monica next March.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actor is currently starring in the Oscar-tipped Belfast movie and will also soon hit the screens in his new mystery-packed thriller The Tourist on BBC this Christmas.

The Holywood man will be joined at the ceremony by Northern Irish born Sir Kenneth Branagh – director of Belfast.

Read more Jamie Dornan’s star set to rise this festive season with leading roles in TV and film

Dornan plays the role of ‘Pa’ in the film about a boy growing up in Belfast during the Troubles in the late 1960s.

He stars alongside the likes of Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, and Ciaran Hinds.

Trina Vargo, founder and president of the US-Ireland Alliance, said, “Jamie has spoken about how much this role meant to him – both in terms of how lucky it is to be in a film about your hometown and about how this role allows him to pay homage to his father, who died before being able to see this film.

“Belfast is very personal to Jamie and that shines through in his moving performance.”

Academy Award winning writer-director-producer Adam McKay and Irish actor, Donall O Healai, will receive the “Wilde Card”, an award presented to up-and-coming talent within the industry.

The Oscar Wilde Awards celebrate the work of those from Ireland who contribute to film, television and music.

The event traditionally takes place on the Thursday night before the Academy Awards at J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production company in Santa Monica.

The previous edition of the awards were cancelled as a result of concerns around Covid-19 in the USA.

Dornan’s latest project The Tourist charts one man’s search for his identity through the vast and unforgiving Australian outback in a character-driven drama full of shocking, surprising, funny and brutal turns.

The Bafta-nominated actor plays a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road.

Meanwhile Belfast is set to open in cinemas across Ireland and the UK on January 21, 2022.