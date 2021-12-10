Jamie Dornan: Fans think I have a lovechild with 50 Shades co-star Dakota Johnson

Fans have come up with bizarre theories, he says

Jamie Dornan has denied secretly fathering lovechildren with his Fifty Shades Of Grey co-star Dakota Johnson.

The Holywood-born actor (39) said he has been bombarded with bizarre theories from fans about his relationship with the actress (32) – and the film franchise that made them household names.

He said: “There’s a lot of absurd fan theories about that world and those characters and that Dakota Johnson and I have children together… I don’t know where we keep them.

“I’ve got three of my own kids to worry about.”

Jamie shares daughters Dulcie, eight, Elva, five and Alberta, two, with his musician wife of seven years Amelia Warner (39).

He has previously told how he received a “freaky” collage of pictures of a child from one obsessed fan who claimed he was the father.

Jamie last year said: “Someone saying that it was my kid, and my wife should know that I have this kid who’s seven years old.”

The former model is worth an estimated £11million due mainly to playing bondage-obsessed billionaire Christian Grey in the three Fifty Shades films.

But he fears the part is going to haunt him to his grave.

He says on tomorrow’s Jonathan Ross show on ITV: “I think I’ll be dealing with that my whole life.”

But he insisted he feels fortunate to have dodged being typecast.

Jamie added: “I’ve been lucky – my career so far, I’ve managed to have a pretty varied number of roles come my way.

“The Fifty Shades thing in a way, there’s kind of nobody like him, a one-off unique world and experience, in a way you’re not going to play anyone like him again, which is probably a good thing.”

Jamie will be back on screens on BBC One from New Year’s Day in new thriller series The Tourist.

It sees him play a British man who wakes up in the outback with no memory of who he is after being pursued and run off the road by a truck.

He said he had a run-in with a snake during filming – but was kept safe as he has up to six stuntmen for insurance reasons.

Jamie added: “I like to do as much of my own stunts as I can. There’s an insurance aspect, a timing aspect… scheduling… I had a few stuntmen.

“I had like five or six doubles of me. One just for driving, for running... this isn’t because I can’t drive or run!

“There was one day we were delayed because of a snake in the car we were going to be using.”

Jamie’s attempt at a southern Irish accent in the Wild Mountain Thyme film was slated – and he reckons he was cast in The Tourist as second choice to an English actor.

He added: “You’re always lucky when you can keep your own accent. It doesn’t always happen. They obviously didn’t have me in mind first time around as it was an English part.”

But Jamie insisted he’s not in competition with his acting peers.

He said about living with actor Eddie Redmayne (39) early in their careers: “You’d like to think there’s no jealousy, but there’s always friendly competition. We were constantly going up for the same thing and preparing each other for auditions and saying, ‘Good luck, hope it goes well for you there’.”