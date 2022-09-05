‘Jamie Dornan is the world’s greatest hunk’: Irish singer full of praise for NI actor

Popular singer Dermot Kennedy has described Holywood actor Jamie Dornan as “great craic” and “the world’s biggest hunk” after the two shared pints in New York.

The pair have embarked on a budding friendship after they spent an evening in The Dead Rabbit, owned by Belfast man Jack McGarry and located in New York’s financial district.

Speaking to The Sun, Dublin native Kennedy said: “He’s class. He’s the world’s biggest hunk.”

“He’s a great craic. We just chatted about everything and anything.

“He was in New York for a TV chat show. He had to be up for a really early flight the next day. But every time he went to the bathroom he told the bar, ‘Seven more pints, seven more pints’.”

“It turns out you can get a decent Guinness in New York.”

The two men bonded over the pints when the actor visited the Big Apple to film for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Bar-owner Jack McGarry joined Jamie and Dermot in a photo posted on social media at his bar, which regularly attracts famous faces and which he once owned with Sean Muldoon after they met as barmen in Belfast’s Merchant Hotel.