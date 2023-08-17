Jamie Dornan recalls ill-fated Superman audition wearing superhero pyjamas

Jamie Dornan has recalled auditioning for Superman for 2013's Man of Steel

Co Down-born actor Jamie Dornan has recalled an ill-fated audition to play Superman where he donned pyjamas to convince the casting team he was the best candidate for the role.

In an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, which was recorded in 2022 but has resurfaced after the Fifty Shades star’s new film Heart of Stone hit the top spot on Netflix, Dornan admitted he has only auditioned for one comic book film – 2013’s Superman flick Man of Steel.

"The only one I auditioned for is Superman. That was way back when, like when Henry Cavill got cast. That's probably 12 years ago or something," he told host Josh Horowitz.

"I wore my own suit there. Was that a mistake? They were Superman pyjamas, they weren't an actual suit," he added.

"I remember an early audition for that.

"I got nowhere near putting the suit on. I've had meetings with heads of studios that do those things and would talk about it, but I never got deep in any audition process for them."

As he recalled, Dornan lost the part to British actor Cavill, who went on to play Clark Kent’s alter-ego in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, Batman v Superman and the box office bomb Justice League.

Cavill later reprised the role in a surprise cameo in last year’s Black Adam, which was intended to serve as his comeback to the role.

However, weeks later Warner Bros announced it would be rebooting the entire DC films slate, including the part of Superman.

New DC boss James Gunn later announced American actor David Corenswet would don the cape and tights for a new Superman film due to be released in 2025.

Dornan’s remarks come as he is repeatedly tipped to play the next incarnation of James Bond now Daniel Craig has left the role.

However he recently poured cold water on those rumours, telling Radio Times he prefers not to do one film after another.

“I love doing it, but you know – I've said this sort of thing before – I wouldn't want to do that movie after movie after movie,” he said.

“I had a great time doing it, and I love exploring that. But that's because I sort of feel the whole point of being an actor is that you do get to explore all these different worlds and genres and play in those worlds."

Dornan has just ended a round of promotional interviews for Heart of Stone, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

The film hasn’t been received well by critics, but has gained a positive audience score, with viewers enjoying it more than reviewers.

He will next reunite with his Belfast director Sir Kenneth Branagh, alongside co-star Jude Hill, in the writer/director’s new Hercule Poirot mystery, A Haunting in Venice.

The film seems Dornan and Hill once again playing father and son and follows the famous detective as he investigates a possible paranormal link to a series of murders in the Italian city.

It also stars Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey and Kelly Reilly, and is due to be released in UK cinemas next month.