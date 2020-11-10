Jamie Dornan slated for southern Irish accent imitation in Wild Mountain Thyme trailer

Talking point: Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan in new movie Wild Mountain Thyme, set in Co Mayo

Jamie Dornan has been criticised for his imitation of a southern Irish accent after the release of a trailer for his new film set in Mullingar.

The Co Down actor stars in romantic drama Wild Mountain Thyme opposite Emily Blunt, which was filmed in Co Mayo and is an adaptation of American playwright John Patrick Shanley's Outside Mullingar.

Despite Jamie's advantage in developing an accent suited to the midlands where the drama is set, his brogue has been described as a "hate crime" by some who've watched the trailer.

Comedian Michael Fry said Jamie's co-star Christopher Walken was "oddly convincing".

"A hate crime. Christopher Walken is oddly convincing here though, where did that come from?"

Brid Browne wrote: "You know it’s bad when Christopher Walken’s Irish accent is better than Jamie Dornan’s."

"Jamie Dornan's Irish accent is the worst Irish accent I have ever heard and he's from Down. How is that even possible?" asked Brian Lloyd.

"Jamie Dornan can’t do an Irish accent... even though he’s... Irish?" said Declan Cashin.

It's despite Jamie's co-star Emily Blunt claiming the Holywood man had an immediate advantage over her as they took on the roles of two neighbours turned lovers caught up in a family land dispute.

"Admittedly, a lot easier for me," Dornan said in an earlier joint interview with People magazine.

"I'm actually from about 120 miles from where the movie is set, and Emily, there's an ocean between her and where the movie is set. Or the Irish Sea, certainly. So, it was definitely easier for me, but she's amazing."

London-born Emily said her co-star was reluctant to let her in on the secrets of the accent.

"Well, Jamie's from Northern Ireland. So we were both sort of thrown in at the deep end having to do an accent that was unfamiliar," she said.

"I'll admit, I'm sure I had a tougher time with it than he did initially, but he's not usually one to give people tips, he's the most unpresumptuous person ever.

"But he assured me that I sounded Irish and I'm going to believe him. So if he's wrong, I'm going to blame him for any backlash on my accent."

Lion's Gate UK has been asked for a response.