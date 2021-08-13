Jamie Dornan spotted at Royal Portrush on trip home 

Northern Ireland actor Jamie Dornan has been spotted enjoying a round of golf at Royal Portrush in one of his first stops on a trip home.

Mr Dornan (39) posed for pictures with greens staff at the well-known golf club in a visit that has so far flown under the radar from his legions of fans who track the Holywood actor’s every move.

It’s thought to be Mr Dornan’s first trip home since his father, renowned gynaecologist and obstetrician Jim Dornan, died with coronavirus in March in Dubai.

Pictured with staff Jack Henry and Andy Barr, Mr Dornan was wearing a blue Nike top and a baseball cap with the logo of 3hree Kings Coffee Company in Portstewart.

The Holywood celebrity is a well-known golf fan and was pictured at Royal Portrush during the 148th Open in recent years along with other famous faces.

Mr Dornan was spotted in London on Thursday with his wife Amelia Warner as they headed out for lunch without their three daughters.

His trip to his home country comes after Mr Dornan recently returned from filming a new television series in Adelaide, Australia.

The series The Tourist features Mr Dornan as a character known as The Man, who is pursued in the Australian outback.

The character is driven off the road by a tank trunk and ends up in hospital. Upon waking, he struggles to make sense of his identity as those from his past make attempts to hunt him down.