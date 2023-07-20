Jamie Dornan teams up with designer Jonathan Anderson for Loewe fashion campaign

Actor Jamie Dornan has teamed up with luxury fashion brand Loewe to star in its latest fashion campaign headed by Jonathan Anderson.

The Northern Ireland designer, who is also creative director of his own brand JW Anderson, has shared pictures on Instagram as part of Loewe's Fall/Winter 2023 collection photo shoot.

The snaps feature the Fifty Shades star Dornan showcasing a number of outfits on offer to men next season.

The post has racked up tens of thousands of likes in 24 hours with hundreds of fans replying with heart emojis for Jamie.

The father-of-three started out as a model around 20 years ago and collaborated with big labels including Hugo Boss and Calvin Klein.

Anderson has established himself as a celebrity guru when it comes to deciding what to wear.

The Magherafelt-native created outfits for Beyoncé which she has worn during her world tour.

The custom looks by Loewe donned during the Renaissance Tour included a striking jumpsuit and a silver bodysuit.

Inspired by the escapist joy of Beyoncé’s seventh studio album Renaissance, Anderson created a series of stage looks for the iconic singer that play on sculptural forms, trompe l’oeil and body illusion for her shows.

Beyonce wearing the 'hands on' catsuit

Just last week, Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot stepped onto the red carpet wearing a JW Anderson dress.

She attended the Barbie world premiere dressed in a brown and white striped dress from the brand’s Spring 2024 collection.

“@gal_gadot wears Look 50 from our Women’s Resort 2024 Show,” the designer wrote at the time.

“Styled by @karlawelchstylist for the Barbie premier in Los Angeles.”

Earlier this year Heartstopper actor Kit Connor and Sex Education star Asa Butterfield took up front row seats to watch Anderson’s Milan fashion show.

The designer also had a hand in in Rihanna’s striking red Super Bowl ensemble.