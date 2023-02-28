Jamie Dornan to return as The Tourist, and this time he’s in Ireland

Holywood star to start filming second series of crime thriller in Dublin

Actor Jamie Dornan is set to begin filming a second series of hit crime thriller The Tourist in Dublin in the coming weeks.

Following the huge success of the Australian-set original production — the UK’s most-watched drama last year — a follow-up has been written and will start shooting in April.

Dornan (40) said: “I’m incredibly excited to continue the story with The Tourist.

“Harry and Jack Williams are brilliant writers, and I can’t wait for audiences to see how well Ireland and its characters are utilised to keep them guessing as the tale progresses.”

The Holywood man had hinted at reprising the role on a recent appearance on Graham Norton’s chat show but today’s announcement officially confirms that a six-part programme has been commissioned by the BBC.

The Tourist centred around a gripping plot with Dornan starring as ‘The Man’ — a mysterious Northern Irish man who wakes up in an Australian hospital after a car crash suffering with severe memory loss.

As the drama unfolds he learns that his real name is Elliot, a key figure caught in a web of crime, as he tries to piece together his past.

Also returning for the new series will be Australian actress Danielle Macdonald, who played rookie cop and his ally Helen Chambers, but rather than filming Down Under, now the action is switching to Dublin, with shooting set to start in April.

She said: “I’m so excited to team up with Jamie again and return for another wild adventure with an amazing cast and crew.

“Jack and Harry Williams are brilliant story tellers and it’s exciting to see what their minds will come up with next.”

A year on from their adventure in the Australian Outback, the new series follows the pair to Ireland as Elliott bids to rediscover who he really is.

But the duo soon find themselves dragged into the dangerous whirlwind of his past life and while Elliot fights with his own demons, Helen is left to pick up the pieces of a larger mystery.

The Tourist is produced by award-winning Two Brothers Pictures, run by siblings Harry and Jack Williams, who have made high-profile shows like The Missing, Baptiste and Fleabag. On this series Dornan is also serving as an executive producer.

In a joint statement, the Williams brothers said: “The Tourist was unlike anything we’d written before and we’re hugely grateful for the incredible response to series one. It’s been an exciting journey getting stuck into that world again with the quirky characters that were so loved, and seeing where we could take them next, whilst continuing to deliver a tonally unique and off-beat drama.”

It comes after the first season launched with 12 million viewers and became a global success and three-time winner at the Monte Carlo Television Festival.

Executive producers Sarah Hammond and Daniel Walker added: “Series two of The Tourist will surprise and delight viewers in the same way that the first did so successfully. With comedy embedded throughout the dark and thrilling narrative, we’re sure this series will continue to appeal, and are excited to explore that in a different setting.”