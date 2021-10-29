Jamie Dornan’s delight at landing a ‘gift’ of a role in Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast

Jamie Dornan has told how landing the role of ‘Pa’ in Kenneth Branagh’s film Belfast was a “gift”.

The Co Down actor stars in Branagh’s new semi-autobiographical movie as the father of Buddy, played by 11-year-old Jude Hill, a young boy on the cusp of adolescence, whose family must make a momentous decision when the Troubles break out and their hometown is caught up in turmoil.

Dornan also described his young Gilford co-star as ‘brilliant’ and told how they both enjoyed ‘taking the mick’ out of each other while on set.

The film, which is being tipped as an Oscar contender, also stars Caitriona Balfe as ‘Ma’ and Ciaran Hinds and Dame Judi Dench as Buddy’s grandparents.

Speaking on the Graham Norton Show on Friday night, Dornan said: “Probably only once in my life will there be a movie about the town I am from.

“It was a like one of those proper gifts. We were one of the first productions shooting in Covid-times and it was such a fun job to do anyway, but particularly at that time when there was so much uncertainty.”

Jamie Dornan appearing on the Graham Norton Show on Friday night.

Asked about his young co-star Hill, Jamie said: “He is brilliant.

“Where we come from taking the mick out of each other is sort of our currency and he was pretty brutal with me.

“At one point his dad came up to me and said, ‘I’ve had a word and asked him to lay off you for a bit.’ I was like, ‘I appreciate that, but I am okay – I am nearly 40 and I can take it!”

Appearing alongside Dornan on the show, Dench explained how she has now played both Branagh’s mother and wife. In the Belfast man’s 2018 Shakespearean flick All Is True, Dench played Anne Hathaway, wife of the playwright, played by Branagh himself.

She said: “When Ken asked me to play his grandmother I thought ‘I’m not old enough to play his grandmother’ but it’s in the 70s and I wear a very dark wig so it’s actually a really young part for me to play.

“I’ve now played his wife and his mother before so there’s nothing left now!”

Norton was also joined by President Obama, rock star Bruce Springsteen, Hollywood actress Salma Hayek and popstars Tinie Tempah and Jesy Nelson.

Judi Dench on the Graham Norton Show on Friday night, talking about the film Belfast

Obama and Springsteen talked about their new book Renegades: Born in the USA, in a pre-recorded chat from the rocker’s house in New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Belfast continues to turn up the heat as one of the leading awards contenders of the year. Four of its stars, Dornan, Balfe, Hinds and Dench are expected to show up in the supporting categories nominations, while Hill is being considered for the lead actor nod. Other nominations which are likely are Best Picture and Best Director (Branagh).

If Hill is nominated in the lead actor category, he would be the second youngest actor ever nominated since Jackie Cooper for the 1931 film Skippy.

Belfast will have its hometown premiere next Thursday, November 4 at the ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall. Most of the cast are expected to walk the red carpet at the event, which opens the 2021 Belfast Film Festival.

The film goes on general release in the UK and Ireland on February 25, 2022.