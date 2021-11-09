Jamie Dornan’s ‘honour’ of playing Pa in ‘Belfast’ in first film since father’s death

Jamie Dornan has said while it was an honour to play ‘Pa’ in Kenneth Branagh’s film Belfast, he feels pain knowing his own father will not be able to see the Oscar-tipped movie, the first to be released since the renowned doctor’s death in March.

In an interview with US entertainment magazine Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, Holywood actor Dornan also discussed how much he resembled his grandfather, who he never met, in the film.

“I think it would have been crazy for my dad to see because everyone is saying how much I look like Poppa, even though I never actually got to meet him,” he said.

Dornan’s father, retired obstetrician and gynaecologist Professor Jim Dornan, passed away in March aged 73 after having suffered Covid-19. The medic had previously been diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia.

“It really is bittersweet for me that he will never see it but what I take great comfort in is knowing that dad was very aware that I did this film, he was always crazy proud of me and my career.”

Dornan revealed that much of the time his dad was unaware of the other stars in his films.

“A lot of the time he didn’t know the actors, we are talking about really cool people, like Cillian Murphy or whoever,” he said.

"I feel the last couple of years, however, Christopher Walken played my father, and Ciaran Hinds and Judi Dench playing my parents in this, I'm finally getting a bit of headway with dad.

“But I take great comfort in the fact that he actually met Ken when filming and actually met him once before,” he said.

“In fact, we have had a picture of Kenneth Branagh and my father on our bookcase since the 1990s.”

The actor revealed that Branagh officially opened the maternity wing of the hospital his father was working in as senior consultant and a framed photograph sat on their bookshelf growing up.

“It pains me massively that he won’t get to see this film,” he added.

“But I am so proud that I get to tell this story, My dad was Belfast through and through. He would have loved to have seen it and read all the lovely things about it but I’ll do my best to honour him with whatever plaudits it gets and carry his spirit, which I feel is evident through it.

“I feel my father apart of this movie in so many ways already so I’m just going to carry the positivity of that.”

He said that he “jumped at the chance” to take on the role of Pa in Branagh’s new film and added that he had a sense of belonging in the role.

“I’m from Belfast so I know these people, I grew up with these people and I have a very strong recognition and understanding of what people from this part of the world have been through, what they went through before 1969, what they went through for the next 30 years of conflict and what they went through after to this day. I think I’ve got a very good judge on that,” said Dornan.

“I feel that is invaluable really. Often you are trying to piece together characters from some part of the world you’ve never been to, some culture that you’re not familiar with, you’re putting an accent on; there are all these elements you’re trying to fuse together to make something viable and believable and here we are presented with something that is really naturally tangible, which is a huge relief.”

In the podcast, Dornan said that Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar was the last of his film’s his father watched, which he starred in alongside Will Ferrell and Kristin Wiig.

He said that he didn’t realise he had seen it until he started to reread texts and messages from his dad after he passed away.

“I was looking through and I saw he had sent through a review of the film,” said Dornan.

“He also commented that he had seen the film and how much fun it was.”

Belfast will go on general release in cinemas in the UK and Ireland on January 21, 2022.