Jamie Dornan’s James Bond odds slashed as he addresses ‘cool’ rumours

Jamie Dornan has moved up in the running for the next James Bond, according to a bookmaker as he discusses the prospect of taking on the role.

The Northern Irish actor has been linked with becoming the next Bond for what seems like forever now, alongside Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Rege-Jean Page, Idris Elba, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Richard Madden to name but a few.

The Co Down star’s odds to replace Daniel Craig as the famous 007 have dropped from 20/1 to 5/1, after he admitted to the Press Association that he is ‘cool’ with having his name associated with the job.

“You cannot really plan anything in this industry. I never have goals in it, really, I never have parts that I would want to chase or anything, just see what happens,” he said.

“But it’s cool to be in those conversations.”

However, as he now prepares for the release of his new streaming spy thriller, Heart Of Stone, which will be released this summer on Netflix, Dornan admitted to Total Film that he doesn't concern himself much with the theories.

"I've been in that conversation for a good couple of years now. Sometimes I'm more in that conversation than other times. It tends to be if you have a movie coming out," he said.

"I imagine that if people are making noise about [Heart of Stone] when it comes out on Netflix, and hopefully lots of people are watching it, then you enter that conversation again in a bigger way than you were before the movie came out.

"If people want to have your name, that's cool. I just am not one of those people who give it a huge amount of thought."

Despite the jump in ranking, Aaron Taylor-Johnson remains the frontrunner at 15/8, followed by James Norton at 5/2 and fan favourite Henry Cavill, who rounds off the top three at odds of 3/1.

However, last month James Bond author Charlie Higson has said that if an actor is talked about as “being considered” as the next 007 “you know that they’ve been rejected” — which may signal the end for Dornan’s chances.

When asked if he’d heard anything about who the next actor to play Bond could be following the departure of Daniel Craig after 2021’s No Time To Die, Higson said: “As soon as the papers say so and so is being considered as the next James Bond, you know that they’re not going to be the next James Bond, you know that they’ve been rejected.

“Eon (Productions) who make the films play their cards very close to the chest and a lot of times they really surprise people... in particular, Daniel Craig, nobody had any idea at all that he might be Bond and if you’d been asked in advance, you’d have said: ‘Daniel Craig, James Bond, surely not?’.

“But then he’s just so good in Casino Royale... any doubts you might have had immediately go out the window, so they’re pretty clever on that front and they will inevitably wait to make the announcement at the right time to get the maximum amount of publicity.”