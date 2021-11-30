Jamie Dornan’s star set to rise this festive season with leading roles in TV and film

Jamie Dornan in the new BBC drama The Tourist, released by the BBC last year.

Jamie Dornan’s star is set to continue to rise this festive season with the inclusion of his new mystery-packed thriller The Tourist in the BBC’s bumper Christmas schedule.

Just weeks ahead of the cinematic release of Kenneth Branagh’s much-lauded film Belfast, in which Dornan plays Pa, the Co Down actor will have a huge starring role in the new BBC drama.

Read more Jamie Dornan hands pancreatic cancer charity role over to Kyle Lafferty who lost sister to devastating disease

The Tourist charts one man’s search for his identity through the vast and unforgiving Australian outback in a character-driven drama full of shocking, surprising, funny and brutal turns.

Bafta-nominated Dornan plays a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road.

An epic cat-and-mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive. However, he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.

Danielle Macdonald will star as Helen Chambers, a fledgling Probationary Constable, and Shalom Brune-Franklin, who portrayed DC Chloe Bishop in the most recent series of Line of Duty, will play Luci, a waitress who’s swept into The Man’s journey for answers. Hugo Weaving plays Agent Lachlan Rogers, one of the most highly regarded detective inspectors in Australia, leading Major Crime for the state police.

The Tourist, from the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning production company Two Brothers, is full of twists and turns but at its heart is a story of self-discovery with a ticking timebomb underneath. As The Man starts to uncover the mystery of who he was, he’s also forced to ask who he is now — and fast — before those who are trying to kill him catch up with him.

Speaking ahead of the shoot, which took place last March, Dornan described the scripts for The Tourist as “some of the most exciting” he’d ever read and said he was looking forward to working with “such a talented group of people”.

Harry and Jack Williams, writers and managing directors of Two Brothers Pictures, said the drama was “tonally breaking new ground” for the company and that having Dornan on board was the “icing on the Australian cake”.

Jamie Dornan in the new BBC drama The Tourist, released by the BBC last year.

The date of the six parter’s airing has not been announced yet but audiences can expect to watch it this winter.

The schedule features a number of other dramas including Sarah Phelps’ A Very British Scandal, the psychological thriller The Girl Before and Around the World in 80 Days, starring David Tennant. There will also be a Christmas special of Death in Paradise for fans of the sunshine island mystery series and Worzel Gummidge will return in two brand new episodes.

Doctor Who, which currently stars Co Down actress Thaddea Graham as Bel, will see Jodie Whittaker joined by a host of guest stars including Aisling Bea, who starred alongside Dornan in BBC1 thriller The Fall.

Meanwhile Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast, starring Dornan in the role of the young Branagh’s dad, will open in cinemas across Ireland and the UK on January 21, 2022.