Jamie Dornan’s The Tourist renewed for a second series

Jamie Dornan plays 'The Man' in BBC One thriller The Tourist, which is coming back for a second series.

Jamie Dornan’s top-rated drama The Tourist is set to return for a second series, the BBC has confirmed.

The Australian outback-based thriller – the highest rating BBC drama of 2022 so far - is one of four lined up for a new season. The other three are The Responder, starring Martin Freeman, Jimmy McGovern’s Time and Vigil, which starred Suranne Jones.

The Tourist launched with a huge 12 million viewers and all six episodes were the most-watched episodes on BBC iPlayer in January this year.

The second biggest new drama of 2022 so far was the Liverpool-based cop show The Responder, launching with nearly 10 million viewers across 30-days.

In 2021, Vigil was the UK’s most-watched new drama launch in three years (since Bodyguard in 2018), attracting an audience of over 13 million viewers across 30-days for episode one, and the series overall had an average of 12.6m viewers.

Time, also filmed in Liverpool, was both a critical and ratings hit in the UK and one of 2021’s highest performing new dramas with nearly 12 million viewers over 30 days for the series overall. The second series will welcome a new cast and be set in an all-female prison.

Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer said: “The BBC is on fire creatively and the return of four of our biggest dramas over the last year demonstrates the sheer scale and range of storytelling on the BBC.”

The Tourist followed Dornan’s mysterious character ‘The Man’, who wakes up with amnesia in the Australian outback and follows a series of clues to piece together his identity.

It also starred Danielle Macdonald and Line of Duty’s Shalom Brune-Franklin.

Written by BAFTA-nominated and Emmy-winning producers and screenwriters Harry and Jack Williams, the pair will team up again to pen series two.

Earlier this month, Dornan, who relocated to Australia with his family while shooting the drama, said he would "love" to reprise his role for a second season.

The actor told EW that "conversations" were being had about the possibility of more episodes following the success of season one.