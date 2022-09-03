Jaws: the shark that changed Hollywood

As Steven Spielberg’s Jaws gets an Imax re-release next week, its enduring excellence offers lessons to other would-be blockbusters

At the end of a summer when forgettable blockbusters have been eked out by the studios in miserly fashion and merely competent ones have been praised to the skies, the original of the species returns to the multiplex to show us how it should be done. From next Friday, Jaws will be back on the big screen at a cinema near you, and Spielberg’s other early classic ET is also getting a re-release.